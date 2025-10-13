Jeremy Clarkson rushed to hospital for 'painful treatment' following health scare

Jeremy Clarkson was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment earlier this month after he became "poorly" with an undisclosed illness. The former Top Gear presenter explained that he was admitted to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford on 5 October for "painful" treatment. Jeremy, 65, suffered from serious health complications in May and recently revealed that he was back in hospital and that the NHS was his "only option". The father-of-three shared his experiences with the national health service in his weekly column with The Sunday Times.

He wrote: "The treatment was Defcon 1 painful. They had to chisel me off the ceiling with a spatula afterwards and I was forced to stay the night, but it was OK." Jeremy also added that he was keeping his reason for the visit to the hospital close to his chest, stating: "I’m not going to tell you what was wrong, because that’s none of your business".

During his reflection on his health scare, he also praised the NHS for taking care of him, writing: "I genuinely couldn’t find anything to moan about at all. The doctors, the nurses and everyone I met were kind. It was all spotless. Lunch was kids’ food-brilliant, and they even made me better - for which I shall be eternally grateful."

'Days from death'

Earlier this year, the presenter and star of Amazon's hit Clarkson's Farm found himself in the emergency room following symptoms of claminess, pins and needles and chest tightness. The TV personality underwent emergency heart surgery during which he had two stents fitted to unblock vital arteries that had become clogged due to his diet habits.

© Getty Images Jeremy had emergency heart surgery in May

While speaking about his surgery, Jeremy revealed that doctors had warned him he was days away from death and had urged him to pay close attention to what he was eating. He told The Times: "It seems that of the arteries feeding my heart with nourishing blood, one was completely blocked and the second of three was heading that way."

© Amazon Studiops Jeremy has been open about his health struggles since his surgery

He discussed the procedure of having the stents fitted into his heart, which work to improve blood flow and prevent future heart attacks, and described them as being "odd" but not "painful". The TV star has been open about his health battles and the changes he has made to his diet, including his experiment with weight loss drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro.