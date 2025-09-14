Jeremy Clarkson welcomes ‘adorable’ new family member to Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm has expanded by four paws. The former Top Gear presenter welcomed a brand-new addition to the Diddly Squat family – a fox-red labrador puppy named Margarey. In addition to slew of pigs and sheep on his farm, Margarey will join the TV personality on the farm at the centre of his show, Clarkson's farm. The pup was birthed by Jeremy's dog Arya and she's one of 11 puppies from the litter. "Meet Margarey," Jeremy simply captioned the post as he cradled the dog in a sweet snap.

Fans of the presenter gushed over the new addition to Diddly Squat in his comment section, writing: "Adorable," and "Oh my heart." The TV star is no stranger to raising dogs; he has a variety of pups including two fox red labradors Sansa and Ayra as well as black hound.

News of the new additions to Clarkson's Farm comes just a week after the series picked up the award for Factual Entertainment Show with his Amazon Prime team at the National Television Awards. "Farming is a difficult job and I appreciate the way people are going, 'I didn't know where my sausages came from'," he said in the acceptance speech.

"You don't love farming, you love moments of it — it is really tricky right now. Farmers work so hard for no money so it’s delightful that people recognise a farming show can beat a house cleaning show. We shall go and have a drink," the presenter said, finishing his speech.

Pub woes

While Jeremy admits that farming is "tricky right now", it appears owning and running a pub is, too. The star revealed in early September that he was forced to trawl through CCTV footage to provide evidence after a patron of his Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer's Dog, tried to claim thousands in compensation. Penning a column for The Times, Jeremy lamented on the woes of running a pub, something he says he's learned the hard way – something he likens to his farming endeavours on Clarkson's Farm.

The woman allegedly claimed that after drinking the beer, it upset her gluten intolerance and forced her to cancel the rest of her holiday, which then saw her seek damages from Jeremy. "What happens a lot more are visits from food intolerance enthusiasts who will claim after they left that you poisoned them and that you must now give them 50,000 of your pounds," the presenter wrote.

© Amazon Studios Clarkson's Farm picked up the award for Factual Entertainment Show at the NTAs recently

"Happily, we have her on CCTV not drinking beer, so we are safe on that one. But often landlords aren't so lucky. Many tell me this food intolerance fraud is now an epidemic," he added. But Jeremy's woes didn't end there. He went on to say that after the cider incident, his pub was also hacked a week after and was subsequently swindled out of £27,000.