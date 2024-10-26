Jeremy Clarkson reveals 'worst problems' in lifestyle change following emergency heart surgery

Jeremy Clarkson underwent emergency heart surgery last week and in his column for the Sun, the Clarkson's Farm presenter revealed how he wasn't enjoying the lifestyle changes he's had to make.

Writing for the publication, the star revealed how he's had to radically change his diet, penning: "The worst problem though is diet. To cut my alarmingly high levels of cholesterol, I need to cut out, completely, everything I like eating.

WATCH: See inside Jeremy Clarkson's pub

"Bacon, sausages, beef, lamb, pork, butter, chips, proper milk, Cadbury's fruit and nut bars and the interesting bit in an egg. I've had a week now to live in the new regime and it's horrific."

Jeremy then shared how he wasn't enjoying the healthier options that he was now eating, which partially consisted of Greek yogurt and kale, joking the latter tasted "like eating the contents of a AAA battery".

© David M. Benett Jeremy has had to undergo several life changes

Other changes in the former Top Gear presenter's life have included the removal of "booze" due to its fattening effects and additional exercise.

"I must even go on the sort of 'walk' where I end up back where I started," he explained. "What's the point of that? And I must pick things up with the sole aim of putting them down again.

© Country Life via Getty Images The presenter now has to live healthier

"I'm also encouraged to sit up, using nothing but my stomach muscles. And why? So I can lie down then repeat the process, over and over again until I'm exhausted."

Despite the radical changes in the presenter's life, he wrote it was worth it to continue living. "I want to see my grandchildren grow up," he said. "I saw the dawn this morning and it was magnificent, so I'd quite like to see a few more of those too. Also, I still want to visit the Galapagos Islands."

© Amazon The star is known for shows like Clarkson's Farm

In his column for the Sunday Times last week, Jeremy revealed that he had undergone emergency heart surgery following a holiday.

The 64-year-old explained that he felt "clammy", with a "tightness in my chest", and "pins and needles in my left arm". Jeremy decided to visit a hospital due to the sudden death of former Scottish first minister, Alex Salmond, who died earlier in the month following a heart attack at the age of 69.

© Instagram Jeremy revealed he wanted to be around for his grandchildren

At the hospital, he was told that he was "days away" from getting seriously ill and he was taken into an operating theatre in order to have a stent fitted.

The father-of-three has been open about his health issues and previously revealed in his Sunday Times column that his son, Finlo, was part of his drive to get healthier, as he noted how he would struggle to get his "breath back" whenever they went on walks together.