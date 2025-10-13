Tiger Woods reveals details of major surgery amid health battle

Tiger Woods has emerged from his seventh back surgery and is recovering well after undergoing a lumbar disc replacement. The pro golfer took to X to share a health update with fans and to reassure them that the surgery was a success. "After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken," he wrote on Sunday. "The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal."

"I have opted to have my disc replaced yesterday, and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back," he continued. The surgery was performed by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, and comes just months after Tiger underwent a procedure for a ruptured Achilles tendon in March.

The 49-year-old detailed the painful Achilles injury on social media at the time, sharing that "as I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured". Tiger is no stranger to major surgeries, having had seven procedures on his back alone in the last 11 years.

His first back surgery was a microdiscectomy for a pinched nerve in 2014, and he would go on to have three more of the same procedure in the following years. The father of two then had micro decompression surgery in September 2024 due to a nerve impingement in his back. "The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season," he shared with fans.

"I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf." Tiger has been scarce on the green in 2025 and originally planned to make a triumphant comeback at the Genesis Invitational. This dream was cut short when his beloved mother, Kultida Woods, passed away in February 2025, which led to his decision to pull out of the tournament.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Tiger announced via X. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom." Tiger's health battle in recent years was in part triggered by a horrific car crash in February 2021, when his vehicle rolled several times while he was driving in Southern California.

The athlete was rushed into emergency surgery, where he had a rod placed in his right leg and screws and pins in his right foot and ankle. The golfing legend was forced to spend three weeks in hospital, and detailed the terrifying moment when he thought he would lose his leg altogether.

"There was a point in time when I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," he told Golf Digest. Tiger's only golfing appearance in 2025 was at the TGL indoor competition.