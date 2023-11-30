Tiger Woods and his lookalike teenage son leave GMA host stunned – watch video

Tiger Woods is gearing up to make his return to competitive golf at this weekend's Hero World Challenge – but next month will also see him reunite on the course with his son, Charlie.

The 15-time major champion – who has not played since he was forced to withdraw from the Masters in April due to a plantar fasciitis injury – will play back-to-back tournaments when he and his 14-year-old join forces for the PNC Championship in Orlando.

His big comeback was discussed on 'Good Morning America' on Thursday, and a photo of him alongside his lookalike son left anchor, Robin Roberts stunned. After the image appeared on screen, the 'GMA' star couldn't help but marvel over the father and son's similarities, See her reaction in the video below...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts stunned by Tiger Woods and his son's similarities

It's not just their mannerisms though, as Charlie has also followed in his dad's footsteps and developed a love for golf. Their appearance at the PNC in December will be the fourth time they have played together at the event.

They made their debut at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in 2020, where they finished seventh. The next year they had their best finish with second place, and in 2022 they were tied for eighth place.

Speaking on Wednesday about returning to the course with Charlie, Tiger told reporters: "It is an amazing gift to be able to share my love of golf with Charlie and we genuinely do look forward to playing in the PNC Championship all year.

"Competing together, against a field of so many golfing greats and their families, is so special."

© ABC/GMA This photo of Tiger and Charlie Woods stunned GMA's Robin Roberts

Following the event last year, Tiger told ESPN: "Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special. And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

The PNC Championship is for major champions or winners of The Players Championship. It began as a father-son tournament but now has players partnering with daughters, grandchildren, and even parents.

© Getty Images Tiger Woods loves playing golf with his son, Charlie

Tiger is incredibly proud of Charlie, who recently played at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship with his dad as his caddie and is quickly making a name for himself in the sport.

"I don't think words can describe it," Tiger said in 2020 after the pair's first PNC tournament together. "Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it's memories for a lifetime."

© Getty Images Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods during their first PNC Championship in 2020

Speaking in an interview with PGA, the pro-golfer made it clear that Charlie is "his own person" and not following in his dad's shadow. "I'm proud of whatever direction he chooses whether he sticks with the game or not," Tiger said.

Tiger shares Charlie – as well as 16-year-old daughter, Sam – with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, whom he split with in 2010 after almost six years of marriage.

© Getty Images Charlie Woods with his mom, Elin Nordegren, shortly after his birth in 2009

Announcing Charlie's birth on his website in 2009, Tiger penned: "We want to thank everyone for their sincere best wishes and kind thoughts. Sam is very excited to be a big sister and we feel truly blessed to have such a wonderful family.

"We look forward to introducing Charlie to you at the appropriate time."

