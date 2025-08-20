Brad Pitt returns to work following unexpected family tragedy

Brad Pitt returned to work just two weeks after his mother's tragic passing, with the Oscar winner spotted on the set of his upcoming film The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

The 61-year-old was outfitted in the costume of his character, Cliff Booth, who was first introduced to audiences in Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, the Quentin Tarantino film that won Brad an Oscar.

Brad's family tragedy

© BACKGRID Brad appeared upbeat despite his family tragedy

Brad was ever the professional on set in a brown collared shirt and a white puka shell necklace, with his blonde shaggy haircut and '70s-style mustache on full display.

The star has been filming the spinoff of Quentin's 2019 film since July, and took a break from set to mourn his beloved mother, Jane Etta Pitt.

See Brad's Oscars acceptance speech below...

WATCH: Brad Pitt's Emotional Oscars Speech

Jane died on August 5 at 84 years old, and is survived by her husband, William Pitt. She leaves behind her three children, including Brad and his siblings Doug and Julie, and her 14 grandchildren.

"Known affectionately as Grammy, Jane found immense joy in celebrating each grandchild's uniqueness through one-on-one traditions lovingly known as 'Your Special Day,'" Brad's family wrote in her obituary.

© BACKGRID He is currently filming the sequel to Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

"These treasured moments remain among the fondest memories for all 14 of her grandchildren."

Brad shares six kids with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and 17-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

© FilmMagic Brad rarely speaks about his parents

The actor rarely speaks about his parents, yet revealed that Jane was a fan of the Today show while promoting his latest film, F1.

"I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning," he told Today anchor Savannah Guthrie. "To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom."

Saying goodbye

© Instagram Brad's niece shared a touching tribute

Brad's niece, Sydney, who is the daughter of his brother Doug, took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to her grandmother in the days following her death.

"My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," she began.

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked. She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things."

© Instagram Jane was a proud grandmother to 14 kids

Sydney added: "She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."

"We were truly blessed to have her to love growing up and I know she lives on through each of us," Sydney concluded.

Back on set

Brad starred alongside Leonardo in the 2019 flick

Brad's appearance on set comes five years after he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood, which saw him portray the stuntman of Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton.

Set in 1969, it followed the pair as they adjusted to the start of a new decade, and touched on the murder of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.