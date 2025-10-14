Sam Thompson hard launches new girlfriend Talitha Balinska in the most surprising way

One of the most affable personalities in the TV industry, Sam Thompson is known for his lovable persona. Last year, his usual spirit took a bit of a blow after it was revealed he had split from his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott, but on Tuesday, the 33-year-old hinted he had found love again - and hard-launched his new flame in the most surprising way.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sam filmed himself building LEGO. The theme? His favourite film, Harry Potter. It was revealed that his LEGO session was actually a date night with his new girlfriend, Talitha Balinska. The pair were filmed building their own Hogsmede village. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the news. "What an elite hard launch!" one follower penned. A second added: "Hard launch activated [rocket emoji]." Meanwhile, a third replied: "Wow she's so pretty, nice one Sam."

Who is Sam Thompson's new girlfriend?

Talitha is a producer, DJ and model signed with Premier modelling agency. While she's not necessarily in the public eye, the blonde bombshell is no stranger to the affluent cobbles of SW10, and appears to be closer than close with current Made in Chelsea star Alice Yaxley who recently announced she and her beau Sam Vanderpump - the nephew of Real Housewive's of Beverly Hills legend Lisa Vanderpump. Judging by her Instagram, the model is also incredibly close with former MIC star Issy Francis-Baum and Yasmine Zweegers.

Moving on

While Sam has happily moved on, earlier this year, Sam exclusively opened up to HELLO! about how his friends, more specifically his best friend Pete Wicks, and family support him through tough times. When asked how his friend Pete comforts him when he most needs it, Sam said: "If I ever need Pete, he is the first person to call me. If I were to message Pete, sincerely I'd be like: 'Mate, I really need some advice or mate, I'm really struggling' and vice versa, but it's normally the other way around. He will be the first person to call me in a heartbeat, we speak probably twice a day, normally, just about everything in life and I think it's really nice.

© Shutterstock Sam an Pete have the closest bond

"I feel very fortunate to be able to have such a nice, relationship with Pete to the point where we're so tight, it doesn't make us cringe out. We talk about our feelings, but we also mug each other off. It's everything I would ever want. If I was really in need, he'd be there for me. And if he's ever in need, I'm obviously there for him."