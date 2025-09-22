WATCH: Strictly pro Jowita Przystal put on the spot over Pete Wicks romance

Strictly Come Dancing star Jowita Przystal has brushed off her kiss with Pete Wicks days after they were snapped locking lips. The dancing pro appeared on the ITV daytime series alongside her new Strictly partner, entertainment reporter Ross King, for a chat with host Lorraine Kelly. During the discussion, Lorraine brought up Jowita's previous Strictly partner, Pete, who reached the semi-final year, before mentioning: "You saw him this weekend didn't you?" It comes after Jowita and Pete were seen kissing three times during a dance they performed on 20 September at the O2. Fans have since speculated whether this was the two stars' unofficial confirmation of their speculated romance that sparked after being partnered on last year's Strictly series.

Although Lorraine touched on her dance with Pete, the Strictly pro kept tight-lipped about the situation and instead praised her current dance partner, Ross. "It's the hard work and commitment they put in that matters," she said of the Scottish presenter. Jowita and Pete were partnered on last year's series of the hit BBC One show while he was dating Love Island's Maura Higgins.

However, it appears the pair developed an incredibly close friendship during their months on the show. Following Pete and Maura's split, there was speculation around his and Jowita's relationship status and while nothing romantic was confirmed, Pete always spoke highly of her and his time on Strictly.

"She's one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely. Not just in the dancing side of things but outside of that and I think that helps us with the whole dancing thing. It’s not a love bubble – we have great chemistry because we’ve become such good friends," he said previously of their close bond. HELLO! has reached out to Pete's representatives for comment.

© BBC/Guy Levy Pete and Jowita grew close after being paired together on the last season of Strictly

After their journey ended on last year's series, he also posted an adoring tribute to his dance partner, writing: "This experience wouldn't have been anything without Jowita. She believed in me since the first day and never stopped. She supported me, listened to me, made me laugh and cry but most of all she made me believe in myself when I didn't think I could do it.

"We did everything our way, and for me that was the right way. I'm so sorry that I couldn't get you to a final, I tried my best and you deserve to be there. The show may have ended for us but one thing won't, you will always have a friend in me."