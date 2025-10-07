Jonah Hill, 41, is truly unrecognizable in new pictures after incredible transformation

Superbad star Jonah Hill has undergone a huge transformation for his new role, sporting shaggy bleached blonde hair and a dark brown beard with a slimmed-down appearance on the set of Cut Off. Jonah has written and will direct the comedy, which also stars Kristen Wiig, and the pair have been snapped getting ready to film a scene in Los Angeles. Nathan Lane and Bette Midler will star as their parents. Set for release in the summer of 2026, the film stars Jonah and Kristen as "two wealthy siblings whose parents turned off their money faucet, are forced to support their adult kids themselves".

Jonah wore a bold animal-print long-sleeve top and baggy jeans with fur detailing on the front and chains on the back; Kristen wore an equally wacky outfit pairing a semi-sheer pink lace top with an aqua-blue bra over the top, a baby pink mini skirt, and hot pink printed tights.

Jonah has been busy in recent years, after breaking out in 2008 as a comedy actor. He made his directorial debut with Mid90s in 2018, and his sophomore effort was the 2022 documentary Stutz. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee in the Best Supporting Actor category for 2012's Moneyball and 2014's The Wolf of Wall Street.

He has also been open about how painful it was to receive criticism over his appearance during the early years, sharing in 2018 that he had begun to reconcile the names he was called with its internal impact; "I’m under construction like we all are, you know what I mean? We’re all just trying to figure it out," he said.

© BACKGRID Jonah sports a slimmed-down appearance

In 2021, he began posting shirtless pictures online after picking up surfing as a hobby, and revealed to fans that he had never taken his shirt off in a pool until his mid-30s. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by the press and interviewers,” he wrote via Instagram.

© BACKGRID Jonah is also writing and directing the film

"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope" he added. "I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a 'good for me' post. And it’s definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

© NBC NewsWire Jonah Hill in 2007 during press for Superbad

He also inked his newfound love for his body on his skin, receiving a tattoo reminiscent of the Body Glove brand's logo however, it read: "Body love".

In 2023 Jonah became a father for the first time, after girlfriend Olivia Miller gave birth to their daughter. Olivia, a co-founder of online vintage site Chasseresse with her sister Raychel Roberts, was pictured with a baby bump earlier that same year while shopping in Los Angeles.

© WireImage Jonah is a two-time Oscar nominee

Jonah was previously engaged to Gianna Santos before the two ended their relationship in October 2020. The actor was also linked to surfer Sarah Brady after he picked up the sport, but he shut down claims they were engaged in 2022. He and Olivia were first pictured together in Santa Barbara in September 2022.