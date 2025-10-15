Victoria Beckham's lookalike niece could be her twin in family photo

Victoria Beckham was the name on everybody's lips last week when her new documentary launched on Netflix. To mark the occasion, the beauty mogul, 51, hosted an ever-so-glamorous launch party in London with her nearest and dearest to celebrate the four-part series. One of the people in attendance was her niece, Libby Adams, who was the image of her famous aunt at the premiere.

"A fun Wednesday night," Libby wrote, sharing a selection of photos from the evening on her Instagram account. One of the photographs showed her and in a black and white snap alongside another family member, and her resemblance to VB is uncanny.

As well as the stunning snap, Libby - who works in freelance production - shared a glimpse of her glamorous outfit for the occasion, no doubt a piece from her fashion mogul aunt's collection. Libby opted for a black satin gown, not unlike the slip dresses we are used to seeing her cousin, Harper Beckham, photographed in. She paired the outfit with classic pointed-toe heels and an iridescent green clutch brand by Victoria's fashion label. The snap also showed Libby's sister Talluah's look, who wore a similar-style gown but in a striking lilac hue.

Other details captured in the update were the Victoria Beckham products placed stylishly in the bathroom, as well as the napkins adorned with the Netflix logo and the former Spice Girl's name.

Libby's bond with her famous cousins

If one thing is for sure, Libby and Tallulah - who are the daughters of Victoria's sister Louise Adams - and her famous cousins are incredibly close. In Libby's latest post, she shared a clip of Romeo Beckham at the premiere, appearing to compare him to John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever, something that left the model in hysterics as he simply penned a laughing emoji in the caption.

Libby and Tallulah with Harper and their grandfather

On Tuesday, Libby was ever the proud cousin as she supported the youngest Beckham brother, Cruz, debuting his music at a secret launch party. "Proud of u," she wrote, alongside a video of Cruz singing his heart out and playing guitar.

Despite the famous feud ongoing between eldest Beckham Brooklyn and family, Libby has always had a close bond with the Cloud23 hotsauce creator. When Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz jetted over to the UK after their lavish Floridian wedding, Libby was featured in several snaps which saw the cousins enjoying cocktails and food in central London. Meanwhile, in 2022 Libby celebrated her birthday with a lavish party in Miami organised by the Beckhams.