Victoria Beckham's high-waisted 70s-style jeans are living in my mind rent free: We've finally found some amazing lookalikes

I’ll come out and say it: I just HAVE to have a pair of Victoria Beckham-style patch-pocket front wide leg jeans for my spring wardrobe.

You know, the 1970s-style Victoria Beckham 'Alina' flares (£390 / $550) the former Spice Girl wore during the Beckham Netflix series when she issued her now iconic quip: “My dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

© Netflix Victoria Beckham looked so chic in VB patch pocket flares during the Netflix documentary shot at their home in Cotswolds

Styled with a simple tee and leather belt, the jeans made Victoria’s meme-able moment even more memorable and Team HELLO! love the look so much we went on a fashion hunt for the best dupes out there.

While skinny jeans have come and gone (and come back again) I’ve always kept a pair of retro style wide legs in my wardrobe, because I’ve realized over time that they’re a true classic that not only streamlines my figure but also stands the test of time. A good pair has a sleek, leg lengthening silhouette - I’m steering clear of boot cuts in favor of the more sophisticated wide leg - that looks just as great on a petite body type (Google tells me Victoria is 5’4”) as it does on us taller women.

© Hollie Brotherton Team HELLO! shopping expert Hollie Brotherton tried on River Island's dupe of Victoria Beckham's wide leg patch pocket jeans

The style can be dressed up or down - this style of jeans goes well with everything from a silk blouse and heels to a t-shirt and boots or sandals - making it the perfect all-round wardrobe staple, and one that’s trending for 2024.

Wear them with an on-trend denim shirt for your Beyoncé-inspired cowgirl era, or channel Victoria Beckham herself with an official VB "My dad had a Rolls-Royce" designer t-shirt (£110 / $150).

For the ultimate 'French Girl' look, team patch pocket flares with a Breton top from this list of our favourites - it's a fail-safe combo.

If you fell in love with the VB jeans that the designer wore for her now-famous TV appearance, you still can shop them in sizes 28-32. But if £400 is a bit too much of your clothing budget, or maybe you’re someone who just doesn’t believe in spending a lot on jeans, I have some cheaper alternatives for you that you’ll definitely want to take note of.

I searched everywhere for similar, less expensive looks, taking into consideration the details of the Alina - the *chef’s kiss* denim for 2024 that is absolutely perfect IMHO.

How I chose the best VB-inspired patch pocket flare jeans

Similarity to the real thing: I searched high and low for lookalikes that emulate the most chic details of Victoria Beckham's 1970s-style jeans, like the high waist, front patch pockets, wide flared leg and topstitched hems.

Price: If you've read this far, you're probably more likely to buy a less-expensive lookalike than Victoria's luxury designer look, so the jeans I've included at are at a lower price point, starting from under £40 ($40).

Verified reviews and ratings: If we haven't tried the jeans ourselves, we've scoured the verified reviews - I've only included jeans that shoppers rate highly.

Trusted retailers: I've focused on brands and retailers that our research shows that HELLO! readers trust and love to shop.

So keep scrolling for an edit of my faves to shop now from Marks & Spencer, & Other Stories, Zara and even Amazon...

1/ 7 Victoria Beckham Alina High Waisted Jean THE ORIGINAL: Victoria Beckham Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's Note “The original best seller: Team it with the ‘My dad had a Rolls-Royce t-shirt’ to channel your inner Posh.”

Made from compact twill denim in 100% cotton and in a vintage look blue-grey shadow wash, Victoria Beckham’s jeans feature front and back pocket detail and of course the signature VB embroidery.

£390 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM $550 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM 2/ 7 M&S COLLECTION Patch Pocket Flare High Waisted Jeans Marks & Spencer Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's note “These are selling so fast I can’t keep up - so grab yours while you can! Or, you can also opt for a darker wash which has more in stock, or black pair, which is still available in nearly all sizes.”

Victoria’s jeans are 100% cotton, while the M&S denim has 1% elastane added for a bit of soft stretch. Shoppers are describing this look as ‘comfortable’ and ‘flattering’.

£39.50 at Marks & Spencer $69.99 at Marks & Spencer 3/ 7 Reformation Janae Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Reformation Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's note “The It-girl brand loved by Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber has come out with a great VB-worthy pair of jeans - the topstitching is so chic, and so similar to the Victoria Beckham look, from belt loops to hem.”

Crafted in sustainable style from 64% Organic Cotton, 35% Tencel/Lyocell and 1% EcoLycra. Wash cold + line dry, Reformation’s wide leg jeans feature an ultra high rise, and square front and back pockets.

£168 at Reformation $168 at Reformation 4/ 7 River Island Blue High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans River Island Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's note "These wide-leg jeans are a dead ringer for the VB Alina pair, and they’re so soft and comfortable. I’d keep it simple and style them with a white T-shirt and pointed-toe heels for an outfit that’s chic and understated. They’re made from stretch denim and fit a little bigger, so consider sizing down." - HELLO! Lifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer Hollie Brotherton River Island’s popular high waisted jeans feature a flared fit in 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane comfort stretch denim, designed to become more comfortable the more you wear them.

£50 at River Island $93 at River Island 5/ 7 & Other Stories Flared Jean & Other Stories Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's note “These are such a good lookalike for the VB jeans - they have front and back patch pockets and a similar cool, stitched hem - but for about a quarter of the price.”

Designed in Paris, this & Other Stories look is so chic with a high waist and stylish flare and duo patch pockets placed at both the front and back. They’re made from 99% cotton and 1% elastane.

£77 at & Other Stories $119 at & Other Stories 6/ 7 Amazon Luvamia Wide Leg Cropped Patch Pocket Jeans Amazon Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's note “If you want a cropped look for summer, Amazon has a high-rated pair that’s just the length to show off your sandals - and they’re Amazon US’s #1 new release in Women’s Jeans.”

Amazon's Y2K inspired cropped patch pocket jeans are made from a cotton blend - 71% cotton, 27.5% polyester and 1.5% elastane - and feature an ankle-baring 26” inseam.

7/ 7 Zara Marine Straight Fit High-Waist Pocket Jeans Zara Patch Pocket Jeans Editor's note "Zara's much searched-for Patch Pocket Marine jeans are for you if you like a darker wash and a more relaxed feel - while it has VB-like contrast topstitching on the front pockets the hems are frayed for a casual vibe. One warning: these jeans run small!"

From the ZW Zara Woman range, these high-waisted jeans are slim fit with a relaxed leg and seamless hems for a more relaxed silhouette. The look, which is 82% cotton, 17% polyester and 1% elastane, features belt loops and contrast topstitching, along with front and back patch pockets. £35.99 at Zara $49.90 at Zara