Victoria Beckham addresses 'communicative' parenting and family unity amid Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud'

Victoria Beckham opened up about her journey with motherhood during a new interview amid the release of her Netflix documentary. The 51-year-old fashion designer and former pop star touched on her approach to mothering her four children with her husband, David Beckham, 50, and highlighted the importance of "communication". She revealed that the famous family prioritised having dinner together with no phones and plenty of open discussions about their lives. The ex-Spice Girl explained that she and her footballer spouse had always felt it was "good to talk" when it came to raising their children.

While discussing the topic of mental health, Victoria told The Sun that she had sought therapy over the years to help her deal with her own imposter syndrome. "Yes, I've had therapy. I think it’s really healthy," she said as she reflected on her switch from making music to making clothing. The designer continued sharing: "It’s something that’s so acceptable and positive to talk about out now. I'm happy to say I’ve had it."

When it comes to her children, Victoria shared that she always encourages them to talk about things. She explained: "The way we’ve brought up our kids is all about communication. It’s good to talk. As a family, we try to have dinner together every night - it’s phones down and ‘What has everyone done today?’ Just making sure that it’s a safe forum for everybody to be honest and talk and laugh."

The Fantastic Four

© Samir Hussein/^WireImage Victoria and David Beckham have been married for over 20 years

Victoria and David have been married for over twenty years and share three boys and one girl together. Brooklyn, 26, is their eldest son and was born in March 1999, just a few months before the famous couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Ireland. Romeo, 23, was born three years later, followed by Cruz, 20, who was born in 2005. Harper Seven, 14, is the couple's only girl and was born in 2011.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Cruz, Romeo and Harper Seven attended the premiere of their mother's new Netflix documentary

Feuding families

Despite Victoria and David's efforts to communicate with their offspring, in recent months, a reported feud has seemingly escalated between the couple and their eldest son Brooklyn, who is married to American actress Nicola Peltz, 30. The budding chef has been absent from a number of family gatherings and holidays that have all been documented on social media by various members of the family.

© Instagram Brooklyn is married to American actress Nicola Peltz

It's believed that tension initially started bubbling during Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola, however, any inklings of a row were repeatedly dismissed by both Victoria and the bride at the time. Since then, Brooklyn's absence from events and a string of unfollows on social media seem to suggest a bigger rift as the eldest Beckham spends more and more time with the Peltz family.