Victoria Beckham reveals her strict bedtime routine with David Beckham

International popstar, iconic fashion designer and one half of the Beckham power couple, you may wonder what a nightly routine as the legendary Victoria Beckham would look like. Let us tell you, it's surprising… Yes, there's a book in bed and a LED mask, exactly what we'd be expecting but, the 51-year-old has also revealed that popping in ear plugs is part of her evening to-do list - thanks to her husband, David's snoring! Even Sir David isn't immune from the curse of snoring, it seems.

Speaking to The Sun amid the launch of her new Netflix show, Victoria admitted: "I wear earplugs. Let me tell you, it ain't for fun. What do you think I’m doing it for? It's not to pull a look in bed." She joked: "He might look like that, but breaking news, even my husband snores. I have to have the earplugs."

© Samir Hussein/^WireImage Victoria and David Beckham have been married for over 20 years

Snoring is a common marital issue, with many couples sending their noisy counterpart to the spare room. Would she ever banish her hubby to another room? They have plenty at their Beckham mansion, of course. But it's a hard no from Victoria. "That's not healthy, you don't want to do that. That's why you've got to do the earplugs. Or embrace the snore, and I can't do that, so just block out the noise!"

Snoring advice

Wearing earplugs is actually recommended by the NHS, for the partner of a snorer. The advise reads: "Try to lose weight if you're overweight. Sleep on your side – try taping or stitching a tennis ball to the back of your sleepwear or buy a special pillow or bed wedge to help keep you on your side. Consider asking your partner to use earplugs if your snoring affects their sleep." They also recommend avoiding alcohol, smoking and sleeping pills.

© WireImage Prince Harry snores too, his brother has revealed

David is not alone with his snoring habit, with 45 per cent of people admitting they snore sometimes, in a YouGov poll. Royalty also suffers too, with Prince Harry being outed as a snorer by his brother, Prince William. In a BBC interview in 2009, the siblings spoke about living together. Admitting it would be the first at last time. William revealed his younger brother's irritating condition that affected his own sleeping habits. "He snores a lot too. He keeps me up all night," said Prince William, to which Harry jokingly replied: "Well done, they'll think we're sharing a bed." "No, we're not sharing - it's very important we say that!" the future King clarified.

Victoria's other bedtime habits

© Photo: Instagram Victoria Beckham has revealed she uses an LED face mask to help with her complexion

As well as the earplugs, there are a few other routine steps before bed for Victoria. With gorgeously glowing skin at all times, it's not surprising that taking care of herself is a big part of her nightly ritual. "I have my LED mask I wear every night," she reveals. And while her mask is getting to work, she indulges in some cosy crime. "I read a lot of thrillers in bed so, you know, David Beckham had better sleep with one eye open…" she teased.