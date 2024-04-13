Strictly’s Tess Daly wows in bikini on sunsoaked getaway with husband Vernon Kay

In the absence of Strictly, Tess Daly has jetted off for a sun-soaked trip to paradise with her BBC Radio 2 host husband Vernon Kay and she has packed the best pieces from her summer wardrobe.

Tess, 55, was spotted enjoying time away at Eden Roc Cap Cana, a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, where she looked incredible in a leopard print bikini with gold hardware from her collaboration with swimwear brand Naia Beach.

© Instagram Tess looked amazing in an animal print bikini

The Strictly host captioned the video of her stunning trip which played over Madonna's 'Holiday': "A little Easter getaway." Tess was seen lounging by the beach and looking windswept as she rode in a golf cart before enjoying a delicious meal.

© Instagram Tess rocked a pink ensemble on holiday

The couple enjoyed poolside views and Tess was even seen trying on some of the local beach fashions. She looked stunning in a selfie donning a pink halterneck swimsuit with a swirly pattern which was teamed with a pair of hot pink high-waisted shorts.

© Instagram Tess enjoyed a cocktail on the beach

The Children in Need presenter waved at the camera in a pair of aviator sunglasses with her blonde locks worn naturally dampened by the seawater for an undone look.

The mother-of-two was later seen holding a cocktail up to the camera for a "cheers" wearing a pair of stylish high-waist denim shorts with a sheer white T-shirt, black sunnies, and layered gold necklaces.

Tess was last seen rocking pieces from her Naia Beach collection in February when she posed for a photo on a sunlounger on a stunning sandy beach wearing a black and white printed swimsuit with a halterneck and a matching kimono.

© Instagram Tess stunned in the beachside photo

She also wore a pair of oversized white sunnies, and skinny silver hoops, and laid down her raffia beach bag and straw hat next to her.

© Instagram Tess wore printed wide-leg trousers for a spot of shopping in Bristol

In between Tess' beach looks her fans delight in her glamorous evening looks and her array of chic daytime pieces. The former SMTV Live star enjoyed a day out in sunny Bristol where she looked effortlessly cool in a black Nike puffer coat and printed wide-leg trousers.

© Instagram Tess designed a pink velvet suit with Biba

She was also so pretty in a pink velvet Biba wide-leg suit with a soft pink satin open-necked blouse. Tess teamed her romantic look with an unexpected pair of velvet-covered trainers to tie in with her pink sunnies that perched on her head and to compliment her white tote bag.

© Getty Tess Daly looked radiant in an iridescent panelled gown

However, nothing rivals her evening looks. The host of the hit BBC ballroom show was spotted alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman at the BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall last May.

© Instagram Tess wore a glitzy pink suit on Strictly

Tess wowed in a soft pink halterneck gown with a dropped waist and a plated skirt, all of which was covered in rose gold sequins.

© Instagram Tess could have been a movie star

A pink look is always a solid choice from the former CD:UK presenter. On Strictly, Tess looked incredible in a hot pink two-piece suit before rocking a gorgeous neon pink one-shouldered gown with a floaty sleeve.