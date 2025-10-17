Goldie Hawn isn't having a huge celebration for her 80th – here's why

You only turn 80 once, so it’s only natural to expect a Hollywood star like Goldie Hawn to mark the milestone with a grand celebration. However, it seems the actress is breaking tradition, choosing to keep things low-key for her big day on November 21. In a new interview with People, Goldie’s son, Oliver Hudson, revealed that his mom turned down all of the family’s elaborate plans for her birthday celebration. The 49-year-old is set to star alongside Alicia Silverstone in the upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com A Merry Little Ex-Mas, which tells the story of a separated couple who come together to celebrate the holidays for the benefit of their children.

Oliver shared that the holiday season is "the best time of year" for his family. "We've got Thanksgiving coming up. We have November 21st coming up, which I say I'm most looking forward to because of my mom's 80th birthday," he said. "We're going to keep it pretty chill because that's what she wants." Oliver explained that although his family proposed numerous ideas for his mom’s birthday, she wasn’t interested in any of them.

© Getty Images Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn

"I mean, trust me, I brought up everything like, 'Should we go to India?' And she just wants to keep it cool so we're just going to keep it very, very family," he shared. "And Thanksgiving, and then of course the holidays, Christmas, that's where we all get together throughout the year – tight, tight family." However, despite their close-knit bond, Oliver noted that coordinating a date for everyone to get together is often challenging because of conflicting schedules.

© Variety via Getty Images Goldie and Kurt supported Kate at the prestigious event

"Wyatt's [Russell] doing this over here. I'm over here, Kate's [Hudson] working here, so we're always scattered and doing our thing and this is the three weeks where we are all together," he explained. "It's the most special time of the year for sure." Between her three children – Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt – Goldie is a grandmother to eight grandchildren. Oliver previously told US Weekly that his parents are "amazing" as grandparents. "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents," he shared.

The family is frequently seen showing up for one another at star-studded events. Last week, Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, supported their daughter, Kate, in receiving the Pioneer of the Year award at the Will Rogers Pioneer Dinner in Beverly Hills. During her acceptance speech, Kate took a moment to thank her parents for their unwavering love over the years, and paid tribute to their legacy in the industry. "I've always felt that what I do represents something larger than myself; it's my family, it's my children, it's my inner circle, it's the larger circle," she explained. "I don't strive for perfection, I find that very boring, but I do try to live in a way that they can be proud of."