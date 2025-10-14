Goldie Hawn's teen grandson leaves dad Oliver Hudson 'crying' over nerve-wracking move into the spotlight

There's a new member of the illustrious Hawn-Hudson-Russell family stepping into the spotlight – and it's not who you think, "who" being Oliver Hudson's daughter Rio, who's already publicly declared her bold acting ambitions. It's actually his oldest son, 18-year-old Wilder, who will be making his film debut in the upcoming Netflix film A Merry Little Ex-Mas beside his dad. Oliver plays Everett and is joined by Alicia Silverstone playing his ex-wife Kate. Wilder will play their onscreen son Gabriel.

For the 49-year-old dad of three (he also shares son Bodhi, 15, and daughter Rio, 12, with wife Erinn Bartlett), it's a major moment of pride. Wilder officially becomes the first of his cousins to enter the world of film, following in the footsteps of his parents, his aunt Kate Hudson, uncle Wyatt Russell, and grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. "All the kids, all the cousins, Kate's kids, my kids — everyone wants to be an actor," Oliver told People. "It's just in the DNA, I guess."

© Marni Grossman/Netflix Wilder Brooks Hudson is making his film debut in Netflix's "A Merry Little Ex-Mas"

Oliver told the publication that Wilder had no experience with acting save for a class outside of school, but his skills are already bringing his dad to tears, especially with an emotional monologue at the end of the film. "He was really nervous about it, because it was a big speech," the Nashville star recalled. "I'm sitting there listening in the movie, and after his first take, I, for the first time, just started crying."

"Because I couldn't believe that this was my son," he gushed. "I stepped out of myself a little bit, and I'm like, 'This is my son who is doing great and who has never done this before. He's just going head first into the fire, and he's in my world now, and I'm just so proud of him.' I just swelled with this pride that I'd never felt before, and it was just overwhelming and it made me emotional."

The father-son duo moved to Toronto to film for six weeks, staying together in a home that Oliver got upgraded to ensure some cherished "bonding" time. While it didn't work out the way he'd hoped ("He stomps up the stairs and I'm like, 'Dude, you want to get some food?' He's like, 'Nah' – goes into his room and closes the door"), Wilder did get bitten by the acting bug hard.

© Marni Grossman/Netflix He will star alongside Alicia Silverstone and his father Oliver Hudson

"Dad, this is it," the actor recalled his son telling him. "Because it's so much fun! When you're working, it's the greatest job in the world. It's a tough racket… it can be difficult. You have dry spells; it's just the nature of this business. But he wants it. He wants it, and he loves it."

© Marni Grossman/Netflix The pair play a divorced couple who reunite for one more family Christmas, this time with their new flames

The film also stars Jameela Jamil, Pierson Fodé and Melissa Joan Hart. Per Netflix: "Kate is recently divorced, and hoping for a picture-perfect family Christmas one last time before she sells her house. Unfortunately, her dreams of a nostalgic holiday break are dashed when her ex-husband, Everett, unexpectedly introduces his young and successful new girlfriend into the mix. But, hey, what's the holiday season without a little mischief?"

© Getty Images Wilder becomes the first of his siblings (and cousins) to enter the film world

A Merry Little Ex-Mas, directed by Steve Carr, is set for a Netflix release on November 12.