Goldie Hawn, 79, sizzles in chic, strappy swimsuit for celebratory beach photo with son

Goldie Hawn celebrated her son, Oliver Hudson's birthday over the weekend when she shared a beachside snapshot with him.The 79-year-old actress took to Instagram with a photo of herself on the water's edge wearing a black, strappy swimsuit while Oliver rocked a pair of speedos with his name on them. She wrote: "Happy birthday my Oliver. Every moment I’m with you is a blessing you captured my heart at our first hello! I love you more than words can say."

The photo showed the Nashville star's three children swimming in the water as Goldie and Oliver looked on. Goldie looked amazing in her one-piece with her hair piled on top of her head and carrying a towel.

Her fans commented that they loved the family dynamic and how close Goldie is to her children. She and her partner, Kurt Russell, have been together for over 40 years, and first met back in 1966 and began a romance in 1983.

Blended family

Through their four decades together, despite never tying the knot, the couple have raised children who have become Hollywood stars in their own right and are carrying on the family legacy.

Oliver is Goldie's oldest child, who she welcomed with her second husband, musician Bill Hudson, just months after they tied the knot in July 1976. He has a strong bond with Goldie and considers Kurt to be his "Pa" after he entered his life when he was still a child. In addition to Oliver, Goldie is a mom to Kate Hudson, she shares Wyatt Russell with Kurt, and he has a son, Boston.

Wonderful grandparents

Oliver spoke about his incredible parents when he said: "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents."

The award-winning actress herself also previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important."

Family business

The acting gene runs strong in the family, and Oliver's daughter, Rio, is already showing signs of following in the family business. "I don't think we have a choice frankly," Goldie told Access Hollywood about Rio's aspirations during a joint interview with Oliver. "Same with Kate [Hudson]. I didn't have a choice, and I think this one, we don't have a choice."

While she may not have a choice about Rio's career goals, Goldie added: "All I want her to be is happy. I don't care about anything else."