Goldie Hawn's pre-teen granddaughter shows off sensational dance skills she inherited from grandmother

Goldie Hawn’s granddaughter, Rio Hudson, hasn’t just inherited her grandmother’s signature blonde locks – she’s also a gifted dancer. At just 12 years old, Rio is already showing a flair for performance, a trait Goldie knows well from her own decades-long career in show business. The 79-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to gusher over Rio's impressive dancing. Goldie shared a striking photograph of Rio mid-leap on a sandy beach, framed by the melting hues of a sunset over the ocean. Though the dancer appeared only as a shadowy silhouette against the fading light, the comments section soon revealed her identity – it was, in fact, Goldie’s talented granddaughter.

The Hollywood star captioned the post: "Let it go today. Feel joy." Rio’s father, Oliver Hudson, was quick to comment on the post, proudly revealing that the dancer in the photo is his daughter. "I know who that is!!!!" he penned. "Yes! Rio Hudson, my beautiful granddaughter," replied his mom, Goldie, in the comments. The doting grandmother has previously opened up about Rio's impressive performing abilities and how she intends on following in her footsteps.

© @goldiehawn Rio Hudson is a talented dancer

Goldie admitted she and her family "don't have a choice" but to accept Rio's show business dreams. "I don't think we have a choice frankly," she told Access Hollywood. "Same with Kate [Hudson]. I didn't have a choice, and I think this one, we don't have a choice. All I want her to be is happy. I don't care about anything else."

Oliver, who is also a father to two sons, Wilder and Bodhi, is just as supportive of his daughter's dreams, but shares that he wants to introduce her to the entertainment industry "slowly." "She wants it," he told the outlet. "She's an amazing dancer. It's in her genes. But we're gonna do plays first. We're gonna go slowly."

© Getty Images Erinn Hudson, Wilder Brooks Hudson, Bodhi Hawn Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Oliver Hudson, and Rio Laura Hudson attend Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 premiere

Rio has already displayed a flair for fashion, having taken the red carpet by a sartorial storm when she stepped out alongside her famous family back in July for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. Rio posed alongside Goldie, dressed in a ruffled cream slip dress adorned with pale pink floral detailing and teamed with boots, while the actress looked stylish in a white and blue maxi dress.

Between her three children – Kate, Oliver, and Wyatt – Goldie is a grandmother to eight grandchildren, and is affectionately called GoGo by them. Oliver previously told US Weekly that his parents are "amazing" as grandparents. "My parents are amazing grandparents. We're a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. They're amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents," he shared.