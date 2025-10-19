Stella Banderas and Alex Gruszynski say 'I Do' in Spain as Antonio Banderas celebrates

Stella Banderas, 29, has officially tied the knot with her partner, Alex Gruszynski, in a romantic ceremony in Spain on Saturday, October 18. Proud dad Antonio Banderas was there to celebrate his daughter’s special day. The 65-year-old looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo as he raised a glass to toast the happy couple, beaming with pride as he soaked up the joyful moment. The couple wed at the stunning Abadía Retuerta estate in Valladolid, one of Spain’s most enchanting vineyards. The star-studded guest list was expected to include Stella’s mother, Melanie Griffith, her grandmother, Hollywood star Tippi Hedren, and her half-sister, actress Dakota Johnson.

Malia and Sasha, daughters of former US president Barack Obama, are also believed to be in attendance at the celebration, having been spotted in Valladolid. Sting’s wife Trudie Styler was also present, according to an exclusive report by Hola!

Stella announced in August 2024 that she was tying the knot with her childhood sweetheart Alex Gruszynski, a tech entrepreneur who is the CEO and co-founder of the company Nova. She posted a snapshot of herself wearing her engagement ring while the couple enjoyed a picnic and included several photos of theirs over the years, from their early days as preschoolers at Wagon Wheel School in Malibu to the present day.

© Europa Press / MEGA Antonio Banderas raises a glass to toast the newlyweds

© Europa Press / MEGA Guests arrive at Abadía Retuerta LeDomaine, for the wedding of Stella and Alex

"I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!" she gushed in the caption, with several of her parents' famous friends chiming in with congratulatory messages.

Despite splitting up nearly a decade ago, Stella’s parents Melanie and Antonio remain close and are committed co-parents to their daughter. They frequently show their love and support for each other on social media, which often extends to Dakota as well.

© Europa Press / MEGA Antonio goes out to meet the press after his daughter's wedding

Melanie and Stella share a very close relationship (the former even has a tattoo of her daughter's name), and in a joint conversation with Vogue, the 29-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur shared some insight into their bond.

"She's taught me the importance of creating a safe space for myself in order to find balance and feel grounded," Stella shared. "I think it's through this authenticity that it becomes easier for creativity to be experienced."

© Instagram Stella shared a photograph of her engagement ring on Instagram

© Instagram Stella shared a childhood throwback with Alex on Instagram

Melanie added that she was very conscious of spending as much time as possible with her children (she is also a stepmom to ex Don Johnson's son Jesse and shares son Alexander with ex-husband Steven Bauer).

"We had a very open relationship where no topic was really off limits. This allowed me to build immense trust with her which in turn gave me the freedom to express myself without fear of judgment."

Melanie Griffiths, Antonio Banderas and Stella Banderas

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in January 2025, Antonio opened up about his daughter's passion for filmmaking. "Stella is not so much of an actress," Antonio explained.

"She wants to be behind the camera, and she's driving herself into that. She has made some commercials. She's now doing short movies, and I suppose that she is going to end up doing a feature film, but she's too shy to be in front of the camera. She prefers to be behind it," he said.

"Dakota is the opposite. Dakota just jumps in front of the camera," added Antonio, who helped raise Dakota during his marriage to Melanie.