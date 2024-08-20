Melanie Griffith and ex Antonio Banderas come together to celebrate daughter Stella's engagement news

It's a big day in the Griffith-Banderas household, as Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' only daughter, Stella del Carmen Banderas, is officially engaged!

The 27-year-old announced on Monday that she was tying the knot with her childhood sweetheart Alex Gruszynski, a tech entrepreneur who is the CEO and co-founder of the company Nova.

She posted a snapshot of herself wearing her engagement ring while the couple enjoyed a picnic and included several photos of theirs over the years, from their early days as preschoolers at Wagon Wheel School in Malibu to the present day.

"I get to hang out with my favorite person on earth forever!!!!!!!!" she gushed in the caption, with several of her parents' famous friends chiming in with congratulatory messages.

Both Melanie, 67, and Antonio, 64, took to social media to share the news with their followers as well, each posting photos from their engagement photoshoot in which Stella showed off her gorgeous ring more clearly.

The Working Girl star penned: "He asked…. On bended knee… she said yes! Stella and Alex are engaged to be married! Their love story began in pre-school! True love, deep love! Congratulations to the beloveds!!!"

© Instagram Stella del Carmen Banderas is officially engaged!

Antonio shared the same snaps and penned: "My daughter Stella del Carmen is getting married. We cannot be happier and excited," which Melanie responded to with a slew of heart emojis.

Despite splitting up nearly a decade ago, Melanie and Antonio remain close and are committed co-parents to their daughter. They will frequently show their love and support for each other on social media, which often extends to Stella's half-sister Dakota Johnson as well.

Melanie and Stella share a very close relationship (the former even has a tattoo of her daughter's name), and in a joint conversation with Vogue, the 27-year-old lifestyle entrepreneur shared some insight into their bond.

© Instagram She will be tying the knot with tech entrepreneur Alex Gruszynski, who is her childhood sweetheart

"She's taught me the importance of creating a safe space for myself in order to find balance and feel grounded," Stella shared. "I think it's through this authenticity that it becomes easier for creativity to be experienced."

Melanie added that she was very conscious of spending as much time as possible with her children (she is also a stepmom to ex Don Johnson's son Jesse and shares son Alexander with ex-husband Steven Bauer).

"I consciously spent and still spend a lot of time with my kids. I talk about everything with them," she added, and her daughter concurred. "She wasn't the typical mother growing up."

"We had a very open relationship where no topic was really off limits. This allowed me to build immense trust with her which in turn gave me the freedom to express myself without fear of judgment."

© Getty Images "We had a very open relationship where no topic was really off limits."

Stella lovingly told her mom: "As I've gotten older, I've been able to look to you for inspiration with the person I want to be and the things I want to do. It's more like an adult sort of thing. More of a friendship."