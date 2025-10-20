NYPD star, 64, leaves fans stunned in ageless photo

Sharon Lawrence has fans doing a double take after a new photo surfaced showing the NYPD Blue actress looking radiant and virtually unchanged from her TV days. The 64-year-old star appeared in a new behind-the-scenes group selfie shared on Instagram alongside fellow Hallmark Channel actors Sarah Drew, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, Eliza Hayes Maher, and Stacey Farber. The cast is teaming up for the network’s Countdown to Christmas special, but it was Sharon’s timeless glow that quickly became the focus.

Wearing a silky blouse printed with gold chain motifs, Sharon smiled brightly at the camera with softly styled blonde waves and flawless, glowing skin. Her natural makeup look, defined lashes, rosy cheeks, and a mauve-pink lip, accentuated her youthful appearance.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, with one writing: "She hasn’t aged a day!" while another added: "Absolutely stunning still has that classic Sharon charm!"

© Instagram Sharon Lawrence, Sarah Drew, Erin Cahill, Jonathan Bennett, Eliza Hayes Maher

Sharon is set to appear in the upcoming Hallmark holiday film, adding to her impressive résumé of heartwarming TV favorites.

© Getty Images Sharon Lawrence attends the 2024 Dance Party to End ALZ

In 2021, Sharon earned an Emmy nomination for her role in The Gaze. "Earning the Emmy nomination was so moving,” she told Digital Journal.

"I was shooting in Calgary, where we went for COVID testing three times a week. I received a text from Larry Powell and it couldn’t be more perfect coming from him. He is the origin of this beautiful work that will last forever, but of the tribe that came together to make it. This series felt so important to me."

© Getty Images Sharon Lawrence attends "This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys" New York premiere

"Although we filmed it in isolation, we didn’t feel isolated,” she said. “We were together for eight hours every day. It was like a regular production, we had a call time to set up our equipment since it was a learning curve for a lot of us, and some scenes required different setups."

© Disney General Entertainment Con Sharon Lawrence and Dennis Franzon NYPD Blue

As a true acting veteran she also gave some sage words of advice for aspiring actors: "Stay flexible and be willing to let go of the idea of permanence, and understanding that being an artist means that you must evolve, absorb and shift."

"Acting is about evolution and transformation. If you stay rigid in your expectations and even in your needs, you are limiting yourself. It is important to realize that you are a good fit for those realities," she added.