Dick and Angel Strawbridge send fans into frenzy with 'exciting' Chateau news

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have sent Escape to the Chateau fans into a frenzy after teasing some very exciting news on their Instagram page. Despite their hugely popular programme coming to an end in 2022, fans of the show still fervently keep up to date with Dick, 66, Angel, 47, Arthur, 12 and Dorothy, 11. Taking to their dedicated Instagram page, the couple shared a picture of themselves wearing vibrant clothes and standing above a picturesque harbour in the South of France.

"Hello to you from a very sunny South of France… This week we nipped down to Cannes for a very exciting work trip. Watch this space for a very special Chateau update… coming soon! Love, Dick & Angel xxx," the couple penned in the caption.

Dedicated fans of the couple and their programme quickly flooded the comment section: "Oh, I'm so excited!! You're both looking fabulous," one fan wrote under the post. "This is so exciting!" another fan echoed. "I would love to see you on TV again… One day I hope to see you at an open day at the chateau," another penned, referring to the couple's open day – which allows fans of the show to come lend a hand at the Chateau for a working bee.

The couple regularly hold 'Garden Days' at the chateau, which gives fans of Escape to the Chateau the chance to meet Dick and Angel as well as pitch in around the estate's sprawling garden. "These 'Garden' days are an opportunity to come and visit us at the Chateau. There will be an abundance of food and drink, and we will be on hand to answer any questions. In return you have to help make the place beautiful!" an excerpt from the chateau's official website reads.

Their most recent garden day was in September 2025, where fans from across the world all made the pilgrimage to Château de la Motte-Husson with shovels and trowels in hand. Pictures from the most recent Garden Day were shared to Instagram where the Strawbridge's penned a special thank you to the helpers, writing:

© Instagram The Strawbridge's recently held a working bee at the chateau, which saw fans travel far and wide for a chance to pitch in

"Hello to you on this Terrific Tuesday! Our recent Garden Day was full of energy and enthusiasm! People from all over the world joined us to work on various projects - we worked hard and we laughed! Thank you to everyone that came! It was busy, joyful, and left us with memories we will treasure - a truly special time was had by all. Have a great day!"