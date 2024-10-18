Blue Bloods cast reunite ahead of final season as stars talk potential spin-off

The cast of Blue Bloods were reunited on Thursday night for the annual PaleyFest in New York. The likes of Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, Tom Selleck, Len Cariou, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan came together at The Paley Museum, where guests watched an advanced screening of one of its final episodes followed by a conversation with members of the cast and creative team.

In photos taken at the event, the cast are pictured smiling on the red carpet with their arms around each other. Other images see the stars posing for pictures with fans.

© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Blue Bloods stars Marisa Ramirez, Vanessa Ray, Tom Selleck, Len Cariou, and Donnie Wahlberg at PaleyFest in New York

The event comes after Donnie said he was "all for" a Blue Bloods spin-off after the show's cancellation. In November last year, it was announced that the drama would end with its 14th season, split into two parts and 18 episodes.

Chatting to TV Insider, the Danny Reagan actor said: "I, for me personally, would say whatever happens next, if it's done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way.

"I've heard stories of prequels, sequels, you name it. For me personally, I love the show. I've enjoyed working on it for 14 years and like I said, whatever comes next, as long as it has family at its core and the spirit of Blue Bloods, then I'm all for it," he continued.

Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, is also open to a spin-off. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the actress said she is "still grieving" the show but feels her character's story is left "wide open"

© CBS Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker in Blue Bloods

Speaking about the new season, the 42-year-old said: "I think we've seen quite a bit of anger from her [this season.] We've seen her kind of writhing around, a worm on a hook: should I stay here? Am I being fulfilled? You're not going to get much more drama from her specifically and I actually am very content with that.

"I think that there's a lovely simplicity to her just being where she is – and it leaves it wide open for a potential spin-off down the road. That's how I'm viewing it," she continued.

Sharing her disappointment over the show's ending, Abigail went on to say: "I don't want to spin off right now, this is very fresh for me and I'm still grieving because we all wanted to continue, this is not something any of us wanted.

"We felt that there was so much more we could continue telling and sharing and creating, but I do think there are certain characters that could continue to have quite an amazing and interesting life beyond the world with the Reagans, and I think Abigail Baker is one of them. She's this woman of mystery and there's so much that we could just uncover and pull out of her."