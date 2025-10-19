Today's Dylan Dreyer radiates happiness in poolside selfie as she celebrates special person in her life

Dylan Dreyer enjoyed some quality time with her family over the weekend - and they certainly made the most of it! The Today star took to Instagram to pay tribute to a very special person in her life - her older brother Mike - as he celebrated his 50th birthday. Dylan posted a number of pictures from the festivities, including a selfie around the pool, where the group looked delighted to be in each other's company as they sat around drinking together. The picture featured several members of Dylan's family, including her brother and her parents, Linda and Jim.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer looked radiant in a joyful selfie with her family by the pool as they celebrated her brother Mike's birthday

Other photos were taken from a 1920s costume party, featuring Dylan looking incredibly glamorous dressed in a red and black ensemble and vintage-inspired headpiece. In the caption, the star wrote: "Happy 50th Mike!! Quick visit, but still dying laughing thinking about the weekend! Love you bud!!"

Dylan has a close bond with her big brother - who lives in Florida - and previously paid tribute to him when he started a new career. Back in 2021, she wrote: "I am so beyond proud of my brother, Mike. He gave up a career he loved to follow a passion he loves even more. He gambled it all to start a pizza truck making the most delicious thin crust pizza. If you're in Hernando County Florida be sure to check him out! He's at the Airport Farmers & Flea Market in Brooksville on weekends! Tell him his sister sent you!! And if you have any advice on where he can set up his truck during the week, let us know...it's not easy getting his one foot in the door!!"

© Instagram Dylan and her brother Mike - who she has a close bond with

© Instagram Dylan's brother lives in Florida

Dylan and Mike were raised in New Jersey. The TV star spent her early twenties in Boston, where she worked at NBC before relocating to New York City to work for Today. While in Boston, Dylan met Brian Fichera, and the couple got married in 2012. The pair went on to welcome three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty.

© Instagram Dylan with her brother and mom at a costume party

Earlier this year, they announced on social media that they had decided to separate, but that they were going to remain good friends and continue to co-parent their sons. The statement read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan with her ex Brian Fichera and their three sons

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."