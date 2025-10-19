Blue Bloods' first ever spin-off, the Danny Reagan-led Boston Blue, finally premiered on CBS on October 17 to positive reviews from both critics and fans alike. The series now centers primarily around Danny, reprised by Donnie Wahlberg, who finds new purpose in moving from New York City to Boston, where he also meets a law enforcement family, the Silvers, similar to his own, the Reagans. Two of his Blue Bloods co-stars, Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez, made cameos in the premiere, and if the cast are to be believed, one more could hopefully be in the cards.

Tom Selleck led the original Blue Bloods series from day one until its conclusion in December 2024 after 14 seasons, with his equivalent being Ernie Hudson, who plays Reverend Peters, the patriarch of the Silver family. Speaking with Us Weekly, Ernie noted that he joined the rest of the cast in expressing hope for a Tom cameo in the series.

"That would be great," the actor, 79, shared. "I'd love to work with Tom. I never have. Over the years, I've certainly admired his work. I admire his work and he's still ready to do whatever." Tom, who turned 80 earlier this year, has kept a lower profile since his stint on the popular CBS police procedural came to a close.

Of course, Ernie isn't the only one hoping for a reunion on the show. "New York and Boston are really close," Donnie, 56, hinted in a previous interview with Parade. "They're not that far apart." This was before Bridget was confirmed as a cameo in the pilot, with Marisa's appearance as his former crime partner (and now girlfriend) Maria Baez being a complete surprise. Marisa is slated to be a recurring character on the spin-off.

The Ghostbusters star continued to expand on his role within the series, adding to Us: "This is a guy who is – in my mind – just very committed to the community. He is certainly involved in his church community, even though his family has converted to Judaism, which is kind of interesting for him coming from generational traditions. But I think I like the idea of bringing that perspective into law enforcement."

He added: "So much of the police work is coming out of the community. That's the community that I serve and the community that I want to be properly represented. There's already a couple of situations where a member of my congregation is struggling with certain things and how do you intervene?"

"He is involved but in a different way. And they've been able to bring that in but to not cross over into me trying to be the police. It is about me really wanting to serve the community and see that they receive justice in the right way," saying he gets to wear both "the letter of the law" and also "the spirit of the law" in his character, noting: "Sometimes that gets overlooked."

Boston Blue will air on Fridays at 10 PM ET/PT on CBS, with the second episode titled "Teammates" arriving on October 24.