Joe Jonas makes rare statement about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift amid engagement

Joe Jonas just proved there's no bad blood between him and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift as he praised the singer's new album. During an interview with Esquire alongside his Jonas Brothers bandmates, brothers Kevin and Nick, the star was asked about his former partner, 17 years after their split. Joe was asked whether he likes Taylor's most recent body of work, The Life of a Showgirl. "I’ve heard some of it. I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good. Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies," he said.

Taylor and Joe had a brief relationship from July to October 2008, which famously ended with Joe’s 27-second breakup call. Since then, the two have moved on and remained friendly, though their dynamic shifted following Joe’s 2023 divorce from Sophie Turner – one of Taylor’s close friends. During the divorce proceedings, Sophie and her daughters, Willa and Delphine, spent time in Taylor's New York City apartment. The actress has previously praised Taylor for providing them with a "safe space".

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” the 28-year-old shared in her June 2024 British Vogue cover story. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space." Following a four-year marriage, Joe and Sophie's joint statement read: "After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage... We sincerely hope everyone respects our wishes for privacy."

© FilmMagic Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated back in 2008

Meanwhile, Taylor recently celebrated her own engagement news to the NFL star Travis Kelce. Travis proposed in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. HELLO! can confirm that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured Travis's proposal, the sparkly diamond ring, and the serene floral backdrop where the moment took place. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read the caption, with a dynamite emoji at the end, a reference to their initials, T and T.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, shared on Instagram

The couple, who began dating in 2023, have largely kept details of their relationship private. "I would say, ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun... It's been exciting," Travis shared on his podcast following the news. "Obviously a lot more eyes and I accept that, but I'm living life. Living on a high, I guess.