Sophie Turner praises Taylor Swift for providing her daughters 'with a home' amid Joe Jonas divorce

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has revealed how Taylor Swift became an "absolute hero" this past 12 months, as she offered Sophie and her daughters a home.

During her divorce proceedings from Joe Jonas, whom Taylor dated over a decade ago, Sophie and her children spent time in Taylor's New York City apartment, and the mom-of-two has now praised the singer for offering them a "safe space".

© Gotham Sophie Turner (L) and Taylor Swift are seen in NoHo on November 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” the 28-year-old shared in her June 2024 British Vogue cover story. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space.”

Sophie, who revealed that she reached out to Taylor to ask for New York recommendations before the singer offered up her own apartment, continued: "She really has a heart of gold."

© AKGS Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner draw a crowd as they exit arm in arm after dinner with friends at Via Carota in New York City

Reports emerged in September 2023 that 34-year-old Taylor had generously provided the actress and her two daughters, Willa, three and Delphine, one, with access to her luxurious apartment in downtown New York City as she navigated her divorce from Joe.

Joe, the DNCE lead vocalist, had petitioned for divorce on September 5, marking an end to their four-year marriage. Their joint statement on September 6 reflected the sadness of the situation, which read: "After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage... We sincerely hope everyone respects our wishes for privacy."

© Getty Sophie and Joe are ended their four year marriage in September 2023

But Sophie told Vogue that those first few days "were the worst few days of my life," confirming that Joe's decision was a surprise to her.

"I remember I was on set. I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan," she said, speaking of her upcoming drama series.

© Getty Images The Jonas brothers supported by their wives and children (Sophie, far right) on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Their initial approach to separation appeared amicable but it soon escalated into a complex legal tussle as Sophie lodged a plea with New York courts urging the return of their daughters to England, emphasizing the girls have been unjustly held in NYC, away from their 'habitual residence' in the UK.

Highlighting the core of her argument, legal documents underline that the children's primary connections, encompassing friends, family, schools, healthcare, and social activities, are rooted in England. A subsequent court directive mandated the children remain in NYC until the divorce proceedings reach a conclusion.

They later reached a custody agreement, and in a joint statement said that "after a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K".