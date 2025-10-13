Taylor Swift 'doubles' GMA views as she reveals her surprisingly normal daily routine after work

Taylor Swift is making waves with her exclusive Good Morning America announcement on October 13, regarding her upcoming six-part docu-series titled The End of an Era. The star shared a captivating trailer on the popular daytime show, which provided a behind-the-scenes look at her tour and into her personal life. During the trailer, Taylor provided a detailed glance into her surprisingly normal routine after work. In the clip she was shown getting her bath ready as her adorable cat hangs out with her in her luxurious marble-covered restroom.

The singer, who was seen still sporting her exquisite black sequined look from onstage, tested the temperature of her running bath water as she remarked: "l'll not be able to get to sleep cause I can't come down." Taylor candidly expressed that her post-concert adrenaline takes a time to decompress before she can wind down for bed. She continued: "So I just watch tons of T.V. I eat room service in bed. I sign a box of 2,000 CDs, and then I'm tired," she expressed as she took off her lashes. Taylor concluded by stating: "And then we do the whole thing again." After GMA premiered Taylor's trailer, the show's cohosts got a rush of adrenaline themselves. Journalist Gio Benitez expressed: "Woo, now that is a promo."

Robin Roberts hilariously interjected: "Are you hearing the screaming from the control room," as she held her headpiece, and Gio said: "Oh yeah," before laughing together. George Stephanopoulos added: "I think we have to thank Taylor Swift for doubling our Monday morning views." Robin added: "Yes, exactly." George continued: "Thank you for being so generous to us over the years, for so long."

Robin replied: "Always has been." Gio comically added: "And hopefully our Disney plus servers don't crash on December 12. That's gonna be a lot of folks." GMA teased the big announcement on its social media page the day prior with the caption: "TOMORROW: We're keeping it 100 with an exclusive Taylor Swift announcement! Tune in ONLY on GMA!"

After the announcement was made, GMA took to its account to share the breaking news. A new caption read: "JUST IN: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show launches on DisneyPlus December 12. The full concert film was captured at the final stop of The Eras Tour in Vancouver, featuring The Tortured Poets Department live for the first time." Loyal Swifties took to the comments section to share their huge excitement.

One person wrote: "I'M EXPLODING!" A second fan added: "Some happy news to look forward to!!" A third fan wrote: "I AM SO EXCITED TO WATCH IT." Fittingly, Taylor shared her trailer on October 13. The number 13 has always been the entertainer's lucky number, and she often strategically places the number throughout her music videos, which she charmingly reveals like an Easter egg. On the big date in December, two episodes will be released and the following episodes will roll out on a weekly basis.