Taylor Swift lends multi-million dollar home for friend Sophie Turner amid bitter custody battle with ex Joe Jonas

Taylor is a close friend of the Games of Thrones star

In the tumultuous world of celebrity breakups, Taylor Swift emerges as the epitome of friendship, showing unwavering support to Sophie Turner following her split with Joe Jonas.

The global singing sensation has not only been a comforting presence for Sophie, accompanying her to dinners and helping distract her from the painful separation but has also made an extraordinary gesture.

According to Page Six, the 33-year-old singer has generously provided the 27-year-old actress with a luxurious apartment in downtown New York City.

This gesture ensures Sophie and her children have a peaceful sanctuary as she and Jonas navigate their intricate custody disagreements.

While Taylor primarily owns the apartment in the upscale Tribeca neighborhood as an investment, the keys to this haven have been temporarily handed over to the Game of Thrones star.

© Gotham Taylor Swift has generously lent her pal Sophie her Tribeca apartment

Locals have noticed Sophie embracing this new abode, frequenting cozy neighborhood eateries and exploring the vibrant surroundings.

Recently, she was pictured leaving the residence with her two daughters, Willa, three and Delphine, one, along with an unidentified companion.

© Getty Sophie and Joe have ended their four year marriage and are locked in a custody battle

Essential belongings like a travel crib and suitcases were loaded into a waiting vehicle, underscoring the transition.

Before this gracious offering by Taylor, Sophie and her children resided in an upscale Midtown hotel.

© Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two children

However, the backdrop to all of this is a legal maelstrom. Last week, Sophie accused her now-estranged husband of retaining their daughters' passports, preventing their return to the UK, her homeland.

Joe robustly countered these allegations. Nonetheless, a subsequent court directive mandated the children to remain in NYC until the divorce proceedings reach a conclusion.

Joe, the DNCE lead vocalist, had petitioned for divorce on September 5th, marking an end to their four-year-long marital journey.

© Photo: Instagram The couple got engaged in Paris

Their initial approach to separation appeared amicable. However, the situation escalated into a complex legal tussle. Aaron Richard Golub, a renowned New York trial lawyer not associated with their case, commented to Page Six on the evolving drama, stating, “It’s going to be a long court battle." Emphasizing the case's complexity, he added, "The legal duel, spanning three distinct jurisdictions and two varied legal systems, will likely swing like a pendulum."

Delving into the details, Joe, known for his hit Sucker, first initiated the divorce in Miami. Conversely, the X-Men actress aims to shift the proceedings to the UK.

Additionally, her lawsuit in NYC emphasizes "wrongful retention". The couple, who exchanged vows in 2019, experienced their relationship unraveling in August, following an intense disagreement.

Their joint statement on September 6th reflected the sadness of the situation, "After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage... We sincerely hope everyone respects our wishes for privacy."

© Getty Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas have been pals for a long time

Subsequent to this, Sophie lodged a plea in New York, urging the return of their daughters to England, emphasizing the girls have been unjustly held in NYC, away from their 'habitual residence' in the UK.

Highlighting the core of her argument, legal documents underline that the children's primary connections, encompassing friends, family, schools, healthcare, and social activities, are rooted in England.

A pivotal aspect of Sophie's lawsuit is the Hague Convention, also known as the Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. Recognized by both the US and the UK, this treaty empowers courts to mandate the return of children if they've been wrongfully relocated.