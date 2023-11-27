Anne Hathaway reveals her worst anniversary date with husband Adam Shulman: 'Never again'

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have been happily married for over 11 years and on the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Mark, Anne spoke fondly of their relationship.

The actress, 41, spoke to the hosts and married couple about finding quiet time away from their family-of-four (the couple are parents to sons Jack, three, and Jonathan, seven) and enjoying each other's company.

When asked if they have date nights, she said: "We do. But we're good, we have a good thing going. But sometimes date nights just feel like sitting. When you have two young kids, just sitting, looking at each other, knowing that you don't have to say anything."

SEE: Anne Hathaway shares glimpse inside her home

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos joked that their ideal "date night" involved a night of watching Judge Judy and deliberating the cases for the rest of the evening at home.

The Oscar-winning actress then asked them about "never again" dates, which she proceeded to explain meant dates that would never happen again, and shared an example of her own.

"It was our ninth anniversary. Adam did something great, he booked us a couple nights at a spa hotel, it was wonderful. A beautiful but, y'know, kind of crunchy place."

Things seemed to start off heavenly at first, but took a turn when they tried finding more activities to engage in beyond relaxation and detoxing.

"There was a flier for a sauerkraut workshop," she matter-of-factly stated, and the audience could already tell the story was taking an interesting turn. "I said 'Honey, ooh, a sauerkraut workshop!' and he's like 'Yeah, no, why would we?'"

MORE: Anne Hathaway opens the doors into life with her two young sons in rare interview

She tried convincing him by saying: "No, no, it'll be good for us, it's probiotic, we're setting our lives up for the future," and he simply responded: "Yeah, I'm gonna pass and take a nap," though that didn't deter Anne from taking the workshop herself.

© Getty Images Their "never again" date came on their ninth wedding anniversary in 2021

The Eileen star described the workshop as simply "cutting cabbage and putting it in salt water in a mason jar," though was then reminded that the sauerkraut would need to ferment for four weeks.

SEE: Anne Hathaway's Californian home is totally unexpected – see inside

Immediately, the fermentation process proved to be difficult thanks to the pungent odor of the sauerkraut, which she took back to Adam. When he asked: "What's that smell," she jokingly replied: "Our lives for the next four weeks!"

© Getty Images The couple have been married since 2012 and share two sons, Jack and Jonathan

In a recent cover story for Porter Magazine, the former Catwoman spoke candidly about balancing the needs of her family and her busy professional life with her mental health and learning how to prioritize herself.

MORE: Anne Hathaway delights fans by sharing incredibly rare family photo



"I am myself right now, but that doesn't mean I'm my whole self right now," she said of her state during the interview. "It's something I feel is not just essential for my health – I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me.

© Getty Images "Sometimes date nights just feel like sitting. When you have two young kids, just sitting, looking at each other, knowing that you don't have to say anything."

"My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives," she continued. "It doesn't even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that's outside of myself."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.