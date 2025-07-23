Anne Hathaway's new $9k diamond T-bar necklace in Devil Wears Prada 2 - I've tracked it down (& the affordable lookalikes)

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is in full swing, with Anne Hathaway pounding the pavements of downtown New York looking - as expected - chic and stylish in an array of designer outfits.

I've loved analyzing her different looks for the day, from her purses to her shoes, but there's one thing I've noticed each day of filming - her T-bar toggle necklace from jewelry designer Jemma Wynne.

As a shopping expert at HELLO! I tend to watch TV shows and movies looking out for the products I think our readers will love to shop. Anne Hathaway's character, the ambitious Andy Sachs, has been serving up some chic outfits in the past week but there was one accessory the character appears to be wearing on repeat throughout filming - the $9k Forme Diamond Toggle Necklace.

© Getty Images Andy's layering her T-bar necklace with a pearl necklace

I'm a sucker for a T-bar necklace so I couldn't resist looking for the exact designer of the one she has been wearing on set.

It turns out that Andy must have expensive taste these days because the bespoke necklace is designed by Jemma Wynne who has been featured in Vogue, Elle, Harpers and now HELLO! - and her jewelry usually takes 6 - 8 weeks to make.

The 18-karat yellow gold necklace features a sparkling diamond, hence the price tag.

© Jemma Wynne Andy has expensive taste - or is it a gift from the formidable Miranda Priestly?

If this is out of your price range, don't worry, there are plenty of T-bar necklace lookalikes on the internet. They won't be as luxe, but they will definitely make an impact and they're great for layering - Anne opts to wear hers with chic pearl necklaces.

If this is out of your price range, don't worry, there are plenty of lookalikes on the internet. They won't be as luxe, but Boden has a gorgeous lookalike that I'm completely stunned by. And it's on sale if you use the code W7CX.

Nordstrom's diamond toggle necklace from Adina Eden is very similar (if you squint) and what's more, it's 35% off!

CLOSE MATCH: Adina Eden Square Solitaire Stone Toggle Charm Necklace © Nordstrom $44.20 (SAVE 35%) AT NORDSTROM

Otiumberg's diamond toggle necklace is the stuff of dreams. Crafted in solid 9kt gold, the necklace features a refined diamond Pavé T-bar pendant.

CLOSE MATCH: Otiumberg 9ct Gold Vestige Diamond Toggle Pendant Necklace © Liberty $355 AT LIBERTY US £350 AT OTIUMBERG

Macy's is a great destination for swoon-worthy additions to my jewelry box. This Adornia Gold Heart Initial Toggle Necklace is perfect for under $30.

CLOSE MATCH: Adornia at Macy's Gold Heart Initial Toggle Necklace © Macy's $27.50 AT MACY'S

I love personalization and diamonds, so this Abbott Lyon design ticks all the boxes with a T-bar necklace you can personalize with your name and your birth stone. This would actually make a really great gift.

In the UK, there's a popular jewelry brand called Tilly Sveaas, and this brand is known for its super cool T-bar necklaces.

I've also found one on Missoma with a similar vibe - no diamond, sadly though.

So there you have it, which one will you choose?