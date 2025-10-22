Harper Beckham so grown up in new photo from private Instagram

Harper Beckham is quickly turning into a fashionista in her own right, and we would be lying if we said we haven't noticed her sense of style grow over the last year. In a new photo, shared on Tuesday, the 14-year-old looked even more grown-up in a stunning photo alongside her fashion mogul mother, Victoria Beckham. Mimicking her chic cropped look from Paris Fashion Week, the new snap saw Harper rocking another winning cropped top and low-rise jean combo. This time, Harper wore a flattering long-sleeved top with an elegant V-neckline. The piece in question went in at the waist and was paired with baggy white jeans - adding a touch of Gen-Z style.

Captioning the post, which was then shared on her former Spice Girl mum's Instagram Stories, Harper simply penned three hot pink love hearts, tagged VB and added "#miami." Meanwhile, Victoria looked lovely wearing an all-black ensemble, featuring a long skirt with a flattering thigh split.

Harper's evolving style

According to our archives, Harper's most notable change in her sense of style came amid her arrival at Paris Fashion Week when she touched down in the French Capital to support her mum Victoria, who presented her Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Upon arriving in Paris, Harper was photographed wearing a cropped jumper, which she matched with baggy jeans and chunky trainers. The teen was also rocking a tan, which isn't something we've seen her wear previously.

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor who has had a close eye on Harper's fashion and beauty evolution, explains all about her fashion and beauty evolution. "Harper Beckham is a beauty product queen - we know this as her mother VB has said in numerous interviews that she loves Sephora and is obsessed with products. This was proven during Paris Fashion Week when the 14-year-old was spotted wearing a little fake tan! This symbolises her teenage years, as does her penchant for belly tops and slip dresses, she is experimenting with fashion and being daring, and trying to find her own unique style."

Taking inspiration from Victoria

The Beckhams enjoyed a roast dinner, with Harper and Victoria rocking tracksuits

If you have a fashion designer for a mum, you are no doubt going to lean on her expertise - and we've seen Harper do this on a number of occasions. The most recent was a rather low-key affair at the Beckham household when Harper was enjoying a Sunday roast with her family. For the cosy occasion, Harper can be seen wearing a cosy tracksuit, which appears to be the same as her stylish mother's. Harper's outfit was black, meanwhile, VB chose a chic marl grey shade.