The Beckhams come together to support Victoria ahead of docu-series release

Noticeably absent was Victoria and David's son, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham. The eldest of the Beckham offspring has missed several major family events this year without explanation, including birthdays and other family milestones. The family have been navigating a tense period due to an alleged fallout between the budding chef and his parents.

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said. However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."