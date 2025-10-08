The Beckhams come together to support Victoria ahead of docu-series release

Victoria Beckhamwas joined by her nearest and dearest on Wednesday evening to mark the release of her self-titled Netflix documentary. The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion design icon looked sensational in a white pencil skirt, silk blouse, and a chic tailored blazer draped over her shoulders as she posed for photographs at the London premiere of the three-part series. Victoria, 51, was of course joined by her former England Football Captain husband, David, 50, as well as their children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. The family smiled for the cameras as they prepared to venture into the screening to watch the documentary, which comes almost two years after David's Emmy Award-winning Netflix show.
The couple, who wed in 1999, looked loved-up and relaxed as they walked the carpet at the premiere held at Curzon, Mayfair, in London. David looked dapper in a dark suit with a striped shirt and a navy blue tie.
Romeo and Cruz, meanwhile, looked sufficiently well-groomed, the former wearing an all-white ensemble, just like his mum, and the latter opting for a classic dark suit, with a burgundy tie and bright blue shirt. Harper looked lovely wearing a simple yet elegant black floor-length gown with spaghetti straps as she posed alongside her famous parents. Also in attendance was Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.
Other celebrities were also in attendance at the star-studded premiere, including Victoria's close friend, Eva Longoria, who is Harper's godmother. The former Desperate Housewives actress looked positively radiant in her pearlescent midi-dress with a classy cowl-neckline.
Victoria's fellow Spice Girls bandmembers, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton also showed their support and brought high-glamour to the carpet.
Emma Bunton also brought along her 18-year-old son, Beau, whom she shares with husband Jade Jones.
David and Harper shared a sweet father-daughter moment on the carpet at the event as they leaned in to hold onto each other's hands. Romeo, meanwhile, could be seen grinning, no doubt sharing a joke with his dad.
Noticeably absent was Victoria and David's son, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife,Nicola Peltz-Beckham. The eldest of the Beckham offspring has missed several major family events this year without explanation, including birthdays and other family milestones. The family have been navigating a tense period due to an alleged fallout between the budding chef and his parents.
A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said. However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."
Victoria's highly anticipated Netflix series is described as an intimate glimpse into the mother-of-four's journey from global pop phenomenon to fashion mogul. The synopsis reads: "From the spotlight of global pop superstardom to the cutting-edge ateliers where high fashion takes shape, Victoria Beckham has always been more than meets the eye. Her journey from a determined young girl in England with her sights set on the world’s biggest stages to an international icon has been defined by ambition, reinvention, and an unwavering commitment to style." All three episodes of the series will land on Netflix on 9th October.