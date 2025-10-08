The Beckhams come together to support Victoria ahead of docu-series release

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham supported by David and kids as family supports Netflix documentary release
Former Spice Girls singer turned fashion design icon, Victoria Beckham, marked the release of her Netflix documentary with her husband and children

Jackie Apostel, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the World Premiere of "Victoria Beckham" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 8, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/WireImage
Francesca Shillcock
Francesca ShillcockDigital Travel Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham was joined by her nearest and dearest on Wednesday evening to mark the release of her self-titled Netflix documentary. The former Spice Girls singer turned fashion design icon looked sensational in a white pencil skirt, silk blouse, and a chic tailored blazer draped over her shoulders as she posed for photographs at the London premiere of the three-part series. Victoria, 51, was of course joined by her former England Football Captain husband, David, 50, as well as their children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. The family smiled for the cameras as they prepared to venture into the screening to watch the documentary, which comes almost two years after David's Emmy Award-winning Netflix show.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the World Premiere of "Victoria Beckham" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 8, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/WireImage

The couple, who wed in 1999, looked loved-up and relaxed as they walked the carpet at the premiere held at Curzon, Mayfair, in London. David looked dapper in a dark suit with a striped shirt and a navy blue tie.

Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham attend the World Premiere of "Victoria Beckham" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 8, 2025 in London, England. © Dave Benett/WireImage

Romeo and Cruz, meanwhile, looked sufficiently well-groomed, the former wearing an all-white ensemble, just like his mum, and the latter opting for a classic dark suit, with a burgundy tie and bright blue shirt. Harper looked lovely wearing a simple yet elegant black floor-length gown with spaghetti straps as she posed alongside her famous parents. Also in attendance was Cruz's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Eva Longoria in a pearlescent gown posing for photos on the carpet as she attends the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England © Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Other celebrities were also in attendance at the star-studded premiere, including Victoria's close friend, Eva Longoria, who is Harper's godmother. The former Desperate Housewives actress looked positively radiant in her pearlescent midi-dress with a classy cowl-neckline.

Melanie Chisholm wearing black outfit and posing on carpet posing for photo. Star attends the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England © Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Victoria's fellow Spice Girls bandmembers, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton also showed their support and brought high-glamour to the carpet.

Beau Lee Jones and Emma Bunton attend the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England© FilmMagic

Emma Bunton also brought along her 18-year-old son, Beau, whom she shares with husband Jade Jones.

Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

David and Harper shared a sweet father-daughter moment on the carpet at the event as they leaned in to hold onto each other's hands. Romeo, meanwhile, could be seen grinning, no doubt sharing a joke with his dad.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham hold hands and pose for photos as they attend the World Premiere of "Victoria Beckham" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 8, 2025 in London, England© Dave Benett/WireImage

Noticeably absent was Victoria and David's son, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham. The eldest of the Beckham offspring has missed several major family events this year without explanation, including birthdays and other family milestones. The family have been navigating a tense period due to an alleged fallout between the budding chef and his parents.

A source previously told HELLO! that Nicola has been a cause of friction between her husband and his parents, as a billionaire’s daughter who grew up in a privileged environment and is used to doing things her way. "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," the source said. However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."

Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Victoria Beckham" World Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on October 08, 2025 in London, England© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Victoria's highly anticipated Netflix series is described as an intimate glimpse into the mother-of-four's journey from global pop phenomenon to fashion mogul. The synopsis reads: "From the spotlight of global pop superstardom to the cutting-edge ateliers where high fashion takes shape, Victoria Beckham has always been more than meets the eye. Her journey from a determined young girl in England with her sights set on the world’s biggest stages to an international icon has been defined by ambition, reinvention, and an unwavering commitment to style." All three episodes of the series will land on Netflix on 9th October.

WATCH: Official trailer for Victoria Beckham on Netflix

