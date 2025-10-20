Harper Beckham and mum Victoria just twinned in 'unexpected' matching outfits

The Beckhams are even more prolific right now, aren't they? The UK's most famous celebrity family is currently featuring on former Spice Girl Victoria's new Netflix series, and we have loved seeing the whole clan on our screens. Of course, Harper Beckham and her fabulous wardrobe are on everyone's minds, especially as she has now joined Instagram (although her account is private right now). With that in mind, we were delighted to see the teenager feature on her mother's Instagram, rocking the cosy girl's autumn uniform - the baggy sweatshirt.

Harper, 14, sported a lovely navy blue sweatshirt, and although her look was super relaxed, her hair still looked immaculate - it was long, flowing, and fabulously blonde. We have to say, we were surprised to see her mother, Victoria, also rocking a tracksuit, too! VB famously loves tailored pieces and dressing immaculately - sweatshirts and joggers just aren't part of her look. But the pair twinning in their comfies as they sat down to devour a Sunday roast shows how relatable the Beckhams really are.

The Beckhams enjoyed a roast dinner, with Harper and Victoria rocking tracksuits

Harper and Victoria's twinning fashion moments

There may be 37 years between Harper and her mother, but the pair have twinned with their outfits lots of times over the years. Back in 2022, VB and her mini style muse sported all-black ensembles in Paris. Harper's dress featured a detailed web-like bodice crafted from delicate black lace, and Victoria's look featured a cape dress and super chic black knee-high boots.

© Photo: Getty Images Victoria and Harper sporting black dresses in 2022

Also in 2022, Harper launched her love affair with slip dresses as she donned one to the Prada cafe in Harrods to celebrate her 12th birthday. The slip dress is one of Victoria's most signature silhouettes, so it's no surprise her daughter wears them so often. As the pair posed in front of the fashion-forward cafe, Victoria wore her own slip style dress, opting for her favourite all-black combination to let her daughter shine.

© Instagram Harper and VB at the Prada cafe

Of course, it's not just about fashion. Victoria and Harper really look alike, too - and Harper even sports her mother's toothless smile in pictures. In a snap taken from Victoria's 50th birthday party, Harper is her double, nailing her mum's signature 'Posh' smile down to a fine art.