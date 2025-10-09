Watch Harper Beckham teach mum Victoria to dance in iconic moment - and their voices are so similar

Harper Beckham is growing up so quickly and while fans get to see the occasional update from the 14-year-old via her mum's social media, in Victoria Beckham's new Netflix series, eager watchers will be delighted to know that Harper makes an appearance. The moment sees the youngest Beckham sibling teaching her former Spice Girl mother a TikTok dance, to Le Freak by Chic. Watch the moment in the video above.

In the clip, Harper's voice can be heard, and she sounds so similar to her mum, who has famously tightened up her elocution in recent years. The teen wore her iconic light blue jeans and a pink T-shirt in the clip, while her famous mum was a vision in black. While Harper has always been a fashionista in the making, there's no denying she is blossoming. Most recently, she stepped out in support of her fashion mogul mother's recent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, and looked beautiful wearing a pink satin slip dress, a bespoke creation from Victoria's label.

© Instagram Harper is following in her mum's footsteps

It isn't just in her sense of style that Harper takes cues from her famous mum, as she previously confessed her dream is to "create an amazing brand when I'm older," while attending a beauty event in New York.

Harper also has a passion for makeup and skincare, Victoria told the Times back in 2023. "So when I'm out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who's obsessed with makeup… She's been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She's good at doing it very naturally." She went on to say: "Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school. If she's doing well in a test I'll take her to the one down the road — it's her favourite thing… She's obsessed."