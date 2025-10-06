David Beckham shares sweet photo of teen daughter Harper sitting on his knee in behind-the-scenes moment

David Beckham shared the sweetest daddy-daughter moment over the weekend as he posted a picture of himself and teen Harper in a behind-the-scenes image at Paris Fashion Week at Victoria Beckham's highly anticipated show. The football legend was pictured with his 14-year-old daughter sitting on his knee while he lovingly gazed at her. "Still not too old to do her make up for the show on Daddy's knee LOVE YOU @harperbeckham", he captioned the image.

The photo was shared alongside a carousel of images from the special day, alongside a tribute to wife Victoria. "To say we are proud of you is an understatement, to see you bring this all together once again in the most elegant, professional, technically perfect and militant way is just incredible and you & your team need to realize it's special…" he wrote. "It's special because the team that you have love and adore you because you treat them the right way and that's called leadership... Congratulations once again you are amazing plus you had Knight Rider as the opener WOW @victoriabeckham."

© Instagram Harper and David behind the scenes in sweet moment

Harper also congratulated her mother with a special tribute of her own: "Well done @victoriabeckham. I am so proud of you, words cannot even describe what a beautiful show xx," wrote Harper on her newly launched Instagram account.

© Instagram The Beckham family at Paris Fashion Week

The mini-fashionista has always been so inspired by her entrepreneurial mum, previously confessing her dream is to follow in her footsteps and "create an amazing brand when I'm older," while attending a beauty event in New York.

Romeo, Harper and David step out at Paris Fashion Week

Cruz and Romeo were also quick to show support for VB's incredible milestone. "So proud of you mum," Cruz wrote, alongside a video of the show. Meanwhile, Romeo showed his appreciation by posting a video of the show to his Stories. VB had her own kind words for her support system, who, including former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, featured in a photograph alongside the words: "I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you! Xx".

© GC Images Harper and David Beckham head to the Victoria Beckham Show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week often comes with a string of adorable father-daughter moments between David and Harper. One of the most eye-catching this year was when the football star was captured protecting his daughter from the rain by holding an umbrella over her head to prevent her from getting rained on. Harper looked beautiful, wearing a bespoke baby pink gown from her mother's collection, which she paired with black sandal-style heels.