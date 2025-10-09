Victoria Beckham's personal confessions in Netflix doc: From 'attention-seeking' WAG era to eating disorder struggle and husband David's financial support

The fashion world's most famous pop star-turned-designer, Victoria Beckham, is finally offering fans unprecedented access to the defining moments that shaped both her career and her persona. Just days ahead of the release of her new three-part Netflix documentary series, VICTORIA BECKHAM, I was among a select group of journalists granted an early preview. As a lifelong Spice Girls fan - and the one who always got to be Posh Spice (thanks to my short hair at the time) - to say I was excited would be an understatement. What unfolds on screen is Victoria at her most vulnerable and unfiltered, as she traces her journey from a bullied musical theatre kid to a global fashion powerhouse.

From the award-winning creators of BECKHAM, the series offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the high-octane glamour of her Paris Fashion Week preparations, intertwined with the personal challenges she faced off camera. It doesn't shy away from the intense scrutiny that has followed her for decades - from the tabloid frenzy surrounding her relationship with footballer David Beckham to the era when she was controversially labelled a "WAG". In her most candid on-camera interview yet, Victoria speaks openly about the emotional toll of that time and her private struggle with an eating disorder. She also shares how the support of her family - particularly David - became her anchor through it all.

With special on-camera appearances from husband David, best friend Eva Longoria and fashion designers Donatella Versace and Roland Mouret, here are the biggest moments to watch for…

The surprising Versace redesign

During the Spice Girls' heyday, Victoria was personally invited to the Versace show by Donatella Versace, who flew her to Milan on a private plane and told her she could have "whatever she wants" from the store. While trying on a black leather dress, the former singer admitted she was quite "rude" when she told store staff to redesign the whole garment, suggesting they, "tighten it here, shorten it here... let's take off the sleeves." Victoria divulged: "[I] basically redesigned the whole dress. I really can't believe I did that, so rude." In response, Donatella said with a smirk: "You shouldn't do it - that's how I feel."

Used makeup as a 'mask'

Victoria confessed that she had "problematic skin" when she was younger. "I remember a time when I wouldn't even have the confidence to look someone in the eye," she shared. "I suppose I used it [makeup] as a mask." The star had been "makeup obsessed since I was very, very little," leading her to collect products and mix custom lipstick samples, which helped form her current beauty brand.

Post-Spice Girls loneliness and career fear

Victoria revealed the unexpected emotional toll of the transition following the band's initial run, particularly after becoming a mother. She found the period "really, really difficult," feeling isolated being away from her own family, even while loving her new life with David and their baby, Brooklyn. She admitted that despite their amazing relationship, she felt "really lonely". Her biggest fear at the time was that her career was coming to an end. "Is anybody going to want to put me on a plane and do a photo shoot again?" she reflected, "What am I going to do?"

© Netflix The three-part series charts VB's early life and music career with the Spice Girls

The WAG fashion era was 'attention-seeking'

Victoria went on to discuss the culture shock of becoming a footballer's wife and the negative stereotypes attached to the WAG era. During the topic of conversation, she revealed the true motivation behind her most over-the-top fashion choices back in 2006, when the World Cup was held in Baden-Baden, Germany. When reflecting on the famous paparazzi pictures of the WAG era, she confessed: "I suppose I was an element of attention-seeking if I'm being completely honest." She clarified that this was at a time when she "didn't feel creatively fulfilled," and the extravagant fashion was how she "stayed in the conversation from Spice Girls to WAGs." She added: "I didn't realise at the time, but I was trying to find myself. I felt… incomplete, sad, frozen in time, maybe. I was appreciative of what I had. But I said to myself, if I ever get an opportunity again. I'm not going to lose it again."

© Getty Victoria seen in the stands during the World Cup in 2006

The heartbreaking theatre school struggle

Victoria spoke candidly about the immense pressure and lack of confidence she felt as a young aspiring dancer. She revealed that her parents had "remortgaged their house" to send her to theatre school - a sacrifice that left her feeling an overwhelming sense of responsibility to succeed. "I was so aware of the responsibility," she reflected. "I had to work really hard. But I was never the best. I wasn't the best dancer." Victoria also admitted she often struggled with self-doubt, particularly as she began facing harsh criticism about her "appearance and my weight". In one of the documentary's emotional moments, filmed at her parents' home, Tony and Jackie Beckham recalled a painful memory from Victoria's school days. Her principal had once remarked that during performances, Victoria and other students would be "flown in at the back"- implying they weren't considered aesthetically pleasing enough to be placed up front.

© Netflix Victoria Beckham in her new documentary Victoria Beckham is out now on Netflix

Eating disorder revelation

This is the most significant, previously unspoken admission of the entire conversation: her struggle with an eating disorder. She realised she desperately wanted to control her narrative, stating she tried to "control it with clothing." She shared: "I had no control over what was being written about me, pictures that were being taken. And I suppose I wanted to control that. I could control it with the clothing." David added: "People felt that it was okay to criticise a woman for her weight, for what she's doing, for what she's wearing, there were a lot of things happening in TV then that won’t happen now, that can’t happen now."

The mum-of-four admitted: "When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying, and I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it publicly, but it really affects you when you're being told constantly you're not good enough. And I suppose that's been with me my whole life." Speaking about how this affected their life, David said: "My Victoria that I knew sits at home in a tracksuit, smiling, laughing, having a glass of wine that started to go purely because of the criticism that she was getting."

Proving fashion critics

Former Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour said Victoria "totally proved us wrong" after she assumed the pop singer's fashion label was a "hobby". Victoria revealed how Anna would not come to her shows, despite invitations, until, eventually, her curiosity was piqued. "People said how much they enjoyed Victoria's shows and how much fun it was, and so I got curious," Anna explained. "I was sceptical. I think we can all be a little bit snobby in the fashion business, and think maybe this is a side gig, but Victoria was one that totally proved us wrong. It was clear that there was a vision there. There was a point of view for people to recognise what she stands for, and she's achieved it with grace and with charm and with humility."

© Netflix The series also follows Victoria as she prepares for a high-stakes fashion show at Paris Fashion Week

A whole host of celebrities have worn items from VB's fashion line, including Madonna, who wore a black zippered dress in W Magazine in 2009. "I've now earned my place in this industry, and I have to work hard to maintain that," Victoria shared. "The other reason is I love this industry, so if I can use my voice to shine a light on the incredible talents, passion, hard work and just how multifaceted it is, then that's great."

Media scrutiny

Victoria revealed the devastating effect of constant public scrutiny on her self-image and mental health. She recalled the relentless media commentary on her body, stating: "I've been everything from porky posh to skinny posh. I mean, you know it's been a lot, and that's hard." She felt powerless over her public image: "I had no control over what was being written about me, pictures that were being taken."

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham throwback

Fashion empire crisis

David spoke openly about her business going into debt. "For her to have to come to me and say, 'We need some more money, the business needs more money', that was hard for both of us," he said. Victoria revealed that despite the great reviews and high-profile shows, her business was secretly failing, which created immense personal stress. The brand was growing and getting "great reviews," and everything looked "great from the outside." But she confessed, "The reality was it slipping through my fingers." The losses were "so so big," as she confirmed that David was "investing a lot".