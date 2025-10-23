Meet beauty queen Miss Panama after embarrassing pageant blunder goes viral – watch

Miss Panama Isamar Herrera may have suffered an awkward mixup during the final event of the Miss Grand International 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, but the model still served a fashion-forward look dressed in a gold sculptural gown for the occasion. Miss Panama was among 76 other contestants eagerly waiting for their country to be called in hope that they would be announced as one of the 22 finalists in the competition. The host, Matthew Deane, announced Miss Paraguay, represented by Cecilia Romero, as one of the finalists. However, Isamar misheard the name and proceeded to make her way down the runway, clapping in excitement and striking a pose. While the audience fell silent, Matthew was forced to intervene and inform the model of the mixup.

"Ah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay," she said. Cecilia then strutted down the catwalk while Isamar returned to her position. Ten more names were announced to complete the shortlist of 22 contestants; however, Isamar’s name was not among them. Isamar later addressed the viral blunder and congratulated her fellow beauty queens. "These things happen. It was a mistake, and this is a competition," she said. "You have to know how to lose and recognize the triumph of others." The final 22 contestants were from Belgium, the United States, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Spain, Tanzania, Japan, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico.

Miss Panama Isamar Herrera

Emma Tiglao of the Philippines was crowned Miss Grand International, with Thailand’s Sarunrat Puagpipat and Spain’s Aitana Jiménez named first and second runners-up, respectively.

Who is Miss Panama?

Isamar has built up an impressive following of 21.6K on Instagram while starring in a number of beauty pageants. Her social media feed showcases a variety of photographs from sultry swimsuit snaps to elegant moments in golden Michael Costello gowns. "Today is one of those days where I do not know how to describe so many feelings and sensations, a very important and special day, I want to take advantage and thank you so much love and pure affection, it has been fundamental and motivational for me to feel all that support, I have no words to thank my team, my director , to my family, friends, also to all the missologists, followers and fans who are always aware of every step of my process, thank you for believing in your panamaña, I am very happy to represent you and leave my country high. I hope you are extremely proud like me, THANK YOU PANAMA BY THE WAY" she penned on Instagram amid the competition.