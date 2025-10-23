Inside the Chicago Med stars’ family lives

Marlyne is best known to Chicago Med fans as the steadfast charge nurse, Maggie Lockwood. Off screen, the actress shares an equally nurturing role as a mother. She and her husband, pastor Gavin Barrett - whom she married in 2009 - welcomed twins, Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N’Urya, in 2021.

The actress has battled cancer in the past and praised her supportive husband for getting her through a difficult time. She told People: "I’m married to the most amazing man. The chemo gives me pins and needles in my limbs, and he will drop everything to bring me food and massage my hands. He has sacrificed everything to love me."