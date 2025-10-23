Inside the Chicago Med stars’ family lives

The Chicago Med cast isn’t just filled with talented doctors on screen - many of its stars are proud parents in real life too. From Nick Gehlfuss to Luke Mitchell and Oliver Platt, several familiar faces from the hit NBC drama are juggling busy filming schedules with family life. The hit medical drama, part of NBC’s One Chicago universe, first premiered in 2015 and is now in its 11th season. Since then, it’s delivered countless gripping storylines centered on the dedicated doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.
Oliver Platt
Oliver has portrayed Dr. Daniel Charles, the head of psychiatry, since Chicago Med first premiered in 2015. Off screen, the acclaimed actor has enjoyed a long marriage to publicist Mary Camilla Bonsal Campbell, whom he wed in 1992, according to The New York Times. The couple, who are very private, share three grown-up children - two daughters and a son - all raised quietly away from the spotlight. Oliver also plays Uncle Cicero in the hit TV series The Bear.
Nick Gehlfuss
Nick may be best known to fans as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med, but off screen, his biggest role is that of devoted husband and father. The actor married marketing professional Lilian Matsuda in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021, and their second, a daughter, in 2024, according to Lilian’s Instagram. She shared a pic of herself snuggling with her child captioned: "Four months ago our family got a little bigger and the love keeps growing."
Steven Weber
Steven, who joined Chicago Med in season 6 as Dr. Dean Archer, is a proud dad of two sons. He shares his boys, Jack and Alfie, with his ex-wife, Juliette Hohnen. The couple divorced in 2013 after nearly 20 years of marriage. Though Steven tends to keep his family life out of the public eye, he occasionally offers glimpses of his close bond with his sons, even sharing pics with his ex-wife as they all celebrate special milestones together.
Marlyne Barrett
Marlyne is best known to Chicago Med fans as the steadfast charge nurse, Maggie Lockwood. Off screen, the actress shares an equally nurturing role as a mother. She and her husband, pastor Gavin Barrett - whom she married in 2009 - welcomed twins, Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N’Urya, in 2021.
The actress has battled cancer in the past and praised her supportive husband for getting her through a difficult time. She toldPeople: "I’m married to the most amazing man. The chemo gives me pins and needles in my limbs, and he will drop everything to bring me food and massage my hands. He has sacrificed everything to love me."
Luke Mitchell
Luke and his wife, Home and Away alum Rebecca Breeds, welcomed their first child, a baby boy in 2025. The couple tied the knot in 2013. They announced the news via Instagram on 21 February 2025, and were flooded with messages of love and support. The pair have been together for nearly 15 years, and met on set.