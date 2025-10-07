LeBron James sparks mixed reaction with big Second Decision announcement — watch

LeBron James is using the never-ending curiosity about his inevitable retirement to his advantage. This week, the Los Angeles Lakers player left everyone at the edge of their seats as he teased a major announcement on Instagram, writing: "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST." Though many thought he might be announcing his retirement, as many theorized however, it was all for an ad for Hennessy (remember when Snoop Dogg suggested he was "giving up smoke," all to advertise a smoke-free fire pit?), and fair to say, fans are having a mixed reaction. See some of them below.

After LeBron took to Instagram and unveiled what the big "decision" was — to partner with Hennessy again, to launch the Hennessy V.S.O.P Limited Edition by LeBron James — over an hour before the supposed 12pm announcement, no less, fans were quick to weigh in in the comments section under the post, with fellow NBA star Kevin Durant simply commenting: "Bro," with a string of laughing emojis.

© Getty Images LeBron's son Bronny currently also plays for the Lakers

Others followed suit with: "Bro gaslit everyone for a Hennessy ad, crazy work," and: "You're playing with my feelings," as well as: "Tears in my eyes people thought he was retiring just for him to take his talents to Henny," plus another suggested: "Bro I already sold my house so I could afford courtside tickets to your last ever game in ATL."

Other fans however knew there's no way the announcement would be that he's retiring — and are relieved to have been proven right. "Imagine thinking the GOAT was gonna retire. He got 5 more years," one wrote, as another added: "One of the few times I couldn't be happier it's an ad," and a third wrote: "This is really the greatest marketing strategy of all time. Well done."