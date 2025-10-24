Back to the Future icon looks ageless in rare appearance

Back to the Future star Crispin Glover looked ageless during his recent film tour, following the release of his avant-garde project No! You're Wrong or Spooky at a Distance, which he spent a decade writing, shooting and editing, with the help of his late father, Bruce Glover. The 61-year-old posed for a photo with a fan at a recent screening of the film, his thick brown-blonde hair voluminous and slightly tousled. He wore a sharp suit as he signed an autograph, with nary a wrinkle in sight.

Fans were delighted at Crispin's rare appearance, with one writing, "The King!" while another added, "This guy is such an underrated actor and musician," and a third said, "He's a treasure for sure." Crispin starred in several iconic films in the '80s, '90s and '00s, including Willard, River's Edge, Bartleby and The Doors.

He portrayed George McFly in 1985's Back to the Future, alongside Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd, and was known for his eccentric ways on the set of the classic film. Michael spoke about working with Crispin in his latest book, Future Boy, which follows his experience filming Family Ties and Back to the Future simultaneously, with the actor alluding to the "friction" caused by his co-star.

"Nobody puts Crispin in a box. But that didn't prevent the camera crew from literally building a box around him," Michael wrote. "As George McFly, Crispin had his own ideas as to how and where his character should move." He recalled filming a scene with Crispin where the star wouldn't stay on his mark and continued to pace, much to the crew's chagrin.

"As Crispin approached the camera, he was meant to stay in a lane between the clothesline and me. But Crispin had a different plan," he shared. "My guess is that he saw George as a wanderer, a free spirit who traveled in random patterns – in this case, perpendicular to the camera."

© TikTok Crispin looked ageless in the fan photo

The disability advocate added that the crew were forced to create "a miniature corral made of sandbags and C-stands, trapping Crispin into adhering to the parameters of the shot". Despite this moment, Michael said that he "loved working" with Crispin in the first film. "His talent was unquestionable, although his methods sometimes created friction," he wrote.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty The actor is famously an eccentric

"Still, I respected how he remained true to George (as he understood and embodied him). I knew [him] prior to Back to the Future. I wouldn't, however, say I was prepared to act with him – there's no way to prepare for Crispin. With Chris Lloyd, I had an inkling of what he was up to. Neither he nor Crispin ever did the same thing the same way twice."

© Getty Images He caused friction on the set of Back to the Future

Crispin's role was recast for Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990. Fans noted that another cast member, Lea Thompson, also looked incredibly young in a recent post that saw the actress celebrating the film's 40th birthday. "Hey, guys. Today is July 3, and it's a very special day. It's the 40th birthday of Back to the Future," she began in the Instagram video.

© Getty Images Lea starred alongside Crispin, Michael and Christopher in the films

"It's so funny, Back to the Future is 40 and so am I!" she quipped, prompting a response from her adoring fans. "And you don't look a day past 30 Lea," one wrote, while another added, "And you don't age!"