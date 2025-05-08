Michael J. Fox opens up about 'rogue' years before Parkinson's Disease diagnosis 

Michael J. Fox announced that he is releasing a new book that will delve into the "rogue" period of his life that made him a certified star.

The 63-year-old's latest memoir, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum, was co-written by Nelle Fortenberry and will be released in October.

Back to the Future

© Getty Images Michael's new book will delve into his 'rogue' year in 1985

The highly anticipated book will cover his time filming Back to the Future and the hit TV series Family Ties simultaneously, when he would work on the former at night and the latter during the day.

He will delve into what it was really like to film both projects at the same time, six years before he received a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease that shocked the world and brought his career to a halt.

The book will share a "slice of entertainment history that's never been told," according to the description, and coincides with the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future's release.

The actor filmed Family Ties and Back to the Future simultaneously

"'The only reason for time is so that everything doesn't happen at once.' I didn't say that, Einstein did," Michael told People.

"I wonder if even Albert could make sense of my life in the first months of 1985, when time went rogue and took me with it. What was it like? In a word: busy."

"As we approach the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, my thoughts turn to my adventures as a younger man," he added. "This book has basically become a time machine for me, but unlike the DeLorean, there's plenty of room for anyone who'd like to climb in for the ride."

Words of wisdom

© Getty Images He was first diagnosed in 1991

Michael was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 1991 while filming Doc Hollywood, and noticed a persistent tremor in his finger. He shared his health battle with the world in 1998, and ever since has been a fierce advocate for those living with the illness.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, the father of four shared how he has managed to stay positive after decades of living with Parkinson's. "Breathe. Just breathe and know you're not alone and know that it’s a tough road ahead, but you'll get through it," he advised.

"The love of other people really helps. The love of yourself helps. And know that you deserve to be taken seriously. You deserve to be treated right and to get the best treatment."

© Getty The pair met on the set of Family Ties

He added: "I just take each day as it comes, and of course, I have Tracy [Pollan, his wife] and the kids." Michael shared that it wasn't always easy for his wife with his inability to do certain activities.

"I plead guilty to not always giving [Tracy] credit for the fact that sometimes it's just sad," he shared. Fox added, "I can't do the things I used to do. I can't hike anymore, I can't do the things we used to do, and it's hard. We have to mourn those things," he said.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised over $2 billion for Parkinson's research, which the star said made him feel "grateful and optimistic and noticed".

To learn more about Michael's philanthropic work, see below...