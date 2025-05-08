Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael J. Fox opens up about 'rogue' years before Parkinson's Disease diagnosis
Michael J. Fox on red carpet© Getty Images for The Michael J.

The activist rose to fame on Family Ties

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Michael J. Fox announced that he is releasing a new book that will delve into the "rogueperiod of his life that made him a certified star. 

The 63-year-old's latest memoir, Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum, was co-written by Nelle Fortenberry and will be released in October.

Back to the Future

Michael J. Fox attends "An Evening with the Cast of Back to the Future" during 2025 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.© Getty Images
Michael's new book will delve into his 'rogue' year in 1985

The highly anticipated book will cover his time filming Back to the Future and the hit TV series Family Ties simultaneously, when he would work on the former at night and the latter during the day.

He will delve into what it was really like to film both projects at the same time, six years before he received a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease that shocked the world and brought his career to a halt. 

The book will share a "slice of entertainment history that's never been told,according to the description, and coincides with the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future's release. 

Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future 2 alongside Sachi Parker
The actor filmed Family Ties and Back to the Future simultaneously

"'The only reason for time is so that everything doesn't happen at once.didn't say that, Einstein did,Michael told People. 

"I wonder if even Albert could make sense of my life in the first months of 1985, when time went rogue and took me with it. What was it like? In a word: busy."

"As we approach the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, my thoughts turn to my adventures as a younger man,he added. "This book has basically become a time machine for me, but unlike the DeLorean, there's plenty of room for anyone who'd like to climb in for the ride."

Words of wisdom

Michael J. Fox attends "A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
He was first diagnosed in 1991

Michael was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 1991 while filming Doc Hollywood, and noticed a persistent tremor in his finger. He shared his health battle with the world in 1998, and ever since has been a fierce advocate for those living with the illness. 

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in April, the father of four shared how he has managed to stay positive after decades of living with Parkinson's"Breathe. Just breathe and know you're not alone and know that it’s a tough road ahead, but you'll get through it,he advised. 

"The love of other people really helps. The love of yourself helps. And know that you deserve to be taken seriously. You deserve to be treated right and to get the best treatment."

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox speak onstage during A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's at Casa Cipriani on November 16, 2024 in New York City© Getty
The pair met on the set of Family Ties

He added: "I just take each day as it comes, and of course, I have Tracy [Pollan, his wife] and the kids." Michael shared that it wasn't always easy for his wife with his inability to do certain activities. 

"I plead guilty to not always giving [Tracy] credit for the fact that sometimes it's just sad,he shared. Fox added, "I can't do the things I used to do. I can't hike anymore, I can't do the things we used to do, and it's hard. We have to mourn those things,he said. 

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised over $2 billion for Parkinson's research, which the star said made him feel "grateful and optimistic and noticed". 

 To learn more about Michael's philanthropic work, see below...

