Jenna Bush Hager's twin sister's surprising death confession revealed

Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, have been inseparable since they were born to former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush in 1981. The duo got candid about their close friendship in a new book authored by ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts titled Sisters Loved and Treasured: Stories of Unbreakable Bonds, with Barbara sharing a surprising confession about wanting to die alongside Jenna when the time came. The 43-year-old said that Jenna was "the partner who was always next to me," adding that the two were "constantly together".

"We tried to fit in the world in a way that would be stable for both of us," Barbara recalled, before explaining that they even wanted to live together in their old age. "We always have this dream. We're just going to live in a small house together with 37 cats, a lot of books, some great food and some power walking."

"And frankly, I don't mean to be morbid, but I hope we die at the same time," she continued. "I've never known the world without Jenna in it, and I would be devastated to be in it without her…It's an otherworldly connection. We were in the womb together. It feels primal in some ways."

Jenna and Barbara were just 19 when their father became president, and clung to each other as the eyes of the world turned their way. Their close bond has lent itself to several professional collaborations, including the release of four books together.

They authored their 2017 memoir Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life together, as well as three children's books: 2022's The Superpower Sisterhood, 2023's Love Comes First, and 2025's I Loved You First. Barbara has also joined her sister several times on the Today show as a guest host. Jenna credits Barbara as her biggest cheerleader and the reason she is a beloved co-host on the morning show.

© Getty Barbara shared that she wouldn't want to live without Jenna

"I'm in the field I am today because Barbara was my first audience," she said. "I would make her laugh. She found me entertaining and would say, 'Y'all come listen to Jenna.' I felt seen by somebody. I felt like what I had to offer mattered. Having a sister makes me brave." The blonde beauty spoke on this point in a previous interview with People, sharing that Jenna also encouraged her in creating her Read With Jenna book club, which has since found incredible success.

© Getty Images They were inseparable growing up

"Having a twin really has informed every decision I've ever made," she admitted. "I don't think I'd have this job. I don't know [that] I would've started this book club. She makes me feel brave and empowered, because she was my first audience. She was the first hand I held. And so I always felt supported, even when we were teens, and we threw shoes at each other's head."

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via The pair have authored several books together

Barbara was by Jenna's side just hours after she gave birth to her third child, Hal, in 2019, bearing donuts and tacos. Jenna also shares daughters Poppy, 12, and Mila, 10, with her husband, Henry Hager, while Barbara shares kids Cora, four, and Edward, one, with her husband, Craig Coyne.