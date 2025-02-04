Jenna Bush Hager teams up with twin sister Barbara for incredible career move

Jenna Bush Hager took to Instagram to announce an exciting career move ahead of the release of her children's book, which she co-authored with her twin sister, Barbara Bush.

The sisters will embark on a book tour for their children's story, I Loved You First, hitting cities like Dallas, Tampa, and Charleston, as they take the picture book on the road.

"We're going on [a] book tour!" Jenna announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "Join me and my sissy from Connecticut to Texas! Link in bio for more info — see y'all on the road SOON!"

The Today host's fans couldn't be happier for her in light of the news, taking to the comments to share their excitement.

"How fun!" one fan wrote, while another commented, "Let's gooooo". A third shared that they "can't wait" for the upcoming tour.

The twins have written a slew of books together, including Sisters First in 2019, its sequel Love Comes First in 2023, The Superpower Sisterhood in 2022, and their 2018 memoir Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.

© Instagram Jenna and Barbara will embark on a book tour in March

The latter explores their experiences growing up in the public eye and their time in the White House.

Their latest book, due for a March 25 release, will "celebrate the bond between parent and child," according to Amazon. It is an "expansive and gently whimsical celebration of parental love" and features illustrations by Ramona Kaulitzki.

Jenna shared insight into her upcoming picture book on Today in December, revealing the story behind its creation. "It's a story inspired by nature and it kind of reminds me of a Mary Oliver poem," she said. "It's all about what it feels like to know our child from the very first moment."

© Getty Images Their book will delve into the special bond between a parent and their child

"I wrote it with my sister after she had just had her little babe, Edward Finn," she continued. "So it kind of is an ode to what it feels like to be a mom."

The 43-year-old shares three children with her husband, Henry Chase Hager: Mila, 11, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five.

She shared insight into her children's bedtime routine on Tuesday's Jenna & Friends segment with guest host Ego Nwodim, explaining the secret mantras they recite before lights out.

© Getty The pair have written four books together

"I do a little thing with my kids where I've given each of them a mantra that I whisper to them before bed," she said.

Jenna was hesitant to share them on the show as the secret element to them would be revealed; however, she did tell Ego one of her daughter's older mantras.

"For Poppy, it is, 'You were loved. You were loved. You were loved, they all say.' And I thought I made it up, but then I realized I got it from a book," she laughed. "But, I try to just infuse goodness right before bed."

© Instagram Jenna shared her sister's joy after Edward's birth in August 2024

Jenna's twin Barbara shares two children with her husband, Craig Coyne: Cora, born September 2021, and Edward, born in August 2024.

The Today star couldn't have been happier for her sister's newest addition, posting a series of sweet snaps holding Edward and writing, "My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!"