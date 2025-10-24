Another high-profile aide leaves Meghan Markle's team - just four months in

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's director of communications has left her position just four months into her role, HELLO! can confirm. Emily Robinson, who joined Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell team in June, previously worked at Netflix as a Senior Director of Publicity. It's the latest departure from the Sussexes team since they relocated to the UK to California in 2020, with Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK-based press officer Charlie Gipson leaving their posts a year into their roles in June.

Liam Maguire, who is the director of communications in Europe, and Meredith Maines, who is the couple's chief communications officer, remain in their roles. Meanwhile, former publicists James Holt and Miranda Bardot have been promoted to non-PR roles.

A spokesman for the Sussexes tells HELLO!: "Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company. She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success." HELLO! understands that Emily left of her own accord on good terms.

Sussexes' public appearances

It's been a busy few months for Harry and Meghan, with the Duke returning to the UK in September for the first time since April, when he attended a High Court hearing over matters regarding his security. During his four-day visit, Harry was reunited with his father, the King, for the first time in 19 months at Clarence House, where they met during a 54-minute tea.

© Getty Images Harry delivering his speech at the WellChild Awards

The Duke also carried out several engagements in connection with charities and organisations close to his heart, including the WellChild Awards, where he told HELLO! during an exclusive chat: "I think once you become a parent yourself, everything changes. It's emotional enough not being a parent and seeing what these families go through, but then when you have your own kids or when you're expecting your own kids, that's when it really hits you."

Harry then travelled to the Ukraine as part of his work with his Invictus Games Foundation after an invitation from the Ukrainian government and Olga Rudneva, chief executive of the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic and rehabilitation centre for adults and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

© WireImage Harry and Meghan at the awards in New York

Earlier this month, Meghan made a solo trip to Paris, France for the Balenciaga show ahead of a string of appearances with Harry in New York. The couple were the recipients of the Humanitarians of the Year award at the Project Healthy Minds' gala before attending a series of panels at its World Mental Health Day Festival. The Duchess then flew to Washington DC to appear at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC, where she spoke about the couple's Netflix deal and her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she launched in spring.