Kristin Bell reveals how husband Dax Shepard encouraged her to speak out about her depression

Actress Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard recently celebrated 12 years of marriage together. The couple, who have weathered a few storms together, often speak frankly about the challenges of marriage, but also about their love and commitment for one another and their two daughters, Lincoln Bell Shepard, 12, and Delta Bell Shepard, 10. They've also encouraged each other to be honest about their darker moments. Dax suggested Kristin speak publicly about her depression in 2016. "I realised I'd spent so many years presenting this optimistic, joyful person, when I know I have this heaviness that comes on," Kristin explained in an interview with Red magazine.

"Once I was honest about that, the feedback I received was astounding, so I kept talking about it. Because there are times, due to zero circumstances changing in my life, that my brain will say, 'Today, you are awful and no one likes you. Don't get out of bed.' And it's hard to pull myself out of that."

During these more difficult times, Kristin says she draws upon one of her lines from Frozen 2: 'Do the next right thing.' "And the next right thing, often, is pouring my coffee. The next right thing is brushing my teeth and then going downstairs to make breakfast," she explained. "It's taking it step by step."

© Getty Images Dax and Kristen Bell attend The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards

Kristin also said she turns to exercise to help her boost her mood. "While I hate that piece of advice because no one wants to hear it, it works," she said. "I keep sets of weights in a few places around my house and if I walk by, I'll do some reps. Dax always says I should write a book called Getting In Shape 60 Seconds At A Time."

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Kristen Bell on 'Andy Cohen Live' at SiriusXM Studios

The 45-year-old is currently promoting Season 2 of Nobody Wants This with co-star Adam Brody, and also spoke with Andy Cohen about what makes her relationship work. "I like being married to an actor. We understand each other’s highs and lows and excitements and complaints," she told Andy. "We’re both creative so we can get deep into some random conversation and just feel like we’re creating something together," she added.

© ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX Kristen on set with the cast of Nobody Wants This

"I'm glad I chose my husband because he has a commitment to growth at all times", she said adding: "I don't like the idea that you’re looking for your perfect puzzle piece, because you also have to become a puzzle piece that fits with someone else."

She also said that she chose Dax because she knew they would both be willing to "make this work" together and "compromise constantly - and those compromises should work well for both of us."

© Getty Images Dax and Kristen at the 18th Annual Go Gala

"Sometimes it’s gonna ebb and sometimes it’s gonna flow, but we’re not gonna have checks and balances because we’re going to realise 'it’s not me against you, it’s us against the world,'" she added.