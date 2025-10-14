Dax Shepard reveals the scary medical procedure he went through at age 50

Dax Shepard just shared a very scary medical story. The Armchair Expert host revealed during Monday's episode that he underwent a medical procedure, and in typical Dax-fashion, he didn't skimp on the details. Sometime before the episode's recording, the 50-year-old was experiencing bladder issues. Basically, he couldn't pee. He got a "crazy fever," and his family, including wife Kristen Bell, 45, was concerned that he was experiencing "sepsis." Dax ended up going to the emergency room where he had to get something he was "hop[ing] to avoid."

At the E.R., his doctor told him: "We're going to have to do a catheter." Dax went on to describe, in immense detail, the process of getting a catheter to his co-host Monica Padman. I'll spare you the gory details, but will just say, it was a lot of information. Dax had the catheter for several days.

If you're like me, and you know what a catheter was but you didn't really know what it was, let me break it down. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a urinary catheter is "a thin, flexible, rubber or plastic tube [made to drain] urine from your urinary bladder when you can't pee on your own." They are used for several reasons including urinary retention, incontinence, prostate enlargement, bladder stones, and more.

© WWD via Getty Images Dax and Kristen have been together since 2007

While Dax was definitely not happy about having to get a catheter, he did find a few upsides. "I slept in the guest house for three days," he said. "And I really didn't do anything because I couldn't move. [So], I got to watch a lot of TV." Dax shared that he watched all eight episodes of the new drama, House of Guinness.

© Getty Images Monica and Dax started Armchair Expert in 2018

This wasn't the first time Dax had to spend time in the hospital. The actor is an avid motorcyclist and in 2020 after an accident he spent "several hours" at the hospital. "I was passing six guys on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he recalled during an episode of Armchair Expert. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere."

© Instagram Dax and Kristen have two daughters - Lincoln and Delta

"The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery," Dax concluded. This injury, which was so bad he had to take medicine for the pain, led to his eventual relapse. He shared this journey on the podcast episode titled, "Day 7," noting that he "probably took twice of what my other prescription was." The episode was vulnerable and open, with many people responding to the episode with their well wishes.

© Getty Images Ashton and Dax have been friends for years

Dax started his career in Hollywood as the host of Punk'd with Ashton Kutcher. He then went on to appear in the 2004 comedy, Without a Paddle, and the 2012 film Hit and Run alongside Kristen. Dax also starred in the NBC drama Parenthood for five years. And while many fans may want to see the actor back on screen, Kristen told Parade: "Dax doesn't love to act anymore. So I don’t think he'll be coming on [Nobody Wants This] anytime soon. He's not a fan of acting. He's a fan of podcasting."