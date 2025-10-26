John Travolta leaves fans with questions after revealing on-set companion

John Travolta has sparked questions with his latest Instagram post. Returning to the platform on Saturday, October 25, the A-lister revealed that he'd been heading to work with his adorable Chihuahua mix, Peanut, in tow. "Guess who comes to this set with me every day!!" John, 71, captioned a photo of himself cuddled up with his beloved rescue dog. Among the comments, fans were quick to question the actor about his latest project, which remains a mystery. "Set? Do we have a movie in the works? Cute buddy you got there!!" asked one. "A new movie?" noted a second.

What could John be filming?

John has remained busy in recent years, with the release of several direct-to-video action flicks, including Paradise City (2022), Mob Land (2023), Cash Out (2024) and High Rollers (2025). According to IMDb, the Grease star has six projects in the works right now, and if we had to guess which one he's been referencing, we'd imagine it's either Ed, an AI-themed sci-fi horror film which entered production in September, or Black Tides, which has also begun principal photography in Gran Canaria, Spain.

In September 2025, Deadline reported that the shoot for Ed was officially underway at Pangaea Studios in Atlanta. Rounding out the cast, John is slated to appear alongside Crystal Reed (Teen Wolf, Gotham) and Chet Hanks (Running Point). A cautionary tale, Ed is set to follow a sentient AI chauffeur who embarks on a murderous rampage while monitoring reckless drivers for the purpose of road safety.

© Getty Images John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta are set to appear in Black Tides, an upcoming survival thriller film

As for Black Tides, the survival thriller will see John starring alongside Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Álvaro Mel (A Perfect Story), Dylan Torrell (Islands), plus his real-life daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta (Eye for an Eye, Gotti), whom he shares with his late wife, Kelly Preston. Taking the lead, John will play Bill Pierce, a man trying to reconnect with his daughter Rebecca (Barrera) and grandson Sebastian (Torrell), when their boat is attacked by a band of violent orcas off the southern Spanish coast.

While John hasn't confirmed if he's begun filming Black Tides, director Renny Harlin told Deadline that together, John and Melissa are "movie magic" and that the cast had already bonded as a whole.

Meet his rescue dog Peanut

John is clearly besotted with Peanut, whom he adopted in 2022. After Freakier Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis headed to the Oscars with dogs Curtis and Peanut (then known as Mac & Cheese) by her side, John watched as Jamie made a speech on stage, encouraging people to adopt rescue dogs, just like the ones she'd brought along, in honour of the late great actress and animal-lover Betty White.

Happy to oblige, John went on to adopt Peanut later that night after meeting his future fur baby backstage. Now, after three years together, John regularly posts updates on the energetic Chihuahua, and on 22 June 2024, recalled the moment he first laid eyes on her. "The day we adopted Peanut on Oscar night! She's brought the biggest joy to our family," John captioned a sweet throwback photo.