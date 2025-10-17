Vera star Brenda Blethyn transforms in 'jaw dropping' new drama with Line of Duty actor

The official trailer for the new drama Dragonfly, starring Brenda Blethyn, has been released – and the Vera star looks completely transformed in her role as vulnerable, elderly woman, Elsie. Written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams, the drama is billed as a "jaw dropping" and "heartbreaking" story highlighting the "stark realities of elder care". Brenda stars alongside Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin) as Colleen and Jason Watkins (Line of Duty) as John in the film, which comes to UK cinemas on Friday, 7 November.

Brenda Blethyn has played a number of iconic roles over the years, from detective Vera Stanhope in ITV's Vera to Mrs. Bennet in the 2005 film adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice. The 79-year-old actress has received a number of accolades during her career, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, and her latest film has already won her the joint Best Performance award at the Tribeca Film Festival, with her co-star Andrea also picking up the accolade. It's safe to say Dragonfly sounds like a must-watch for fans of the actress.

The trailer provides a look at the friendship formed between the two protagonists as Colleen helps Elsie with her housework. "That's what we're supposed to do, is help each other," says Colleen, adding, "I'll scratch your back, you scratch mine. All the way."

In another scene, Elsie's son John says to Colleen, 'I just wanted to make sure you were okay with spending so much time with my mother."

The trailer also hints at a darker, more sinister tone, with Colleen heard saying, "I've been hurting all my life," as she's shown lying in bed with her eyes wide open.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Brenda Blethyn stars in the upcoming drama film

The film follows Elsie and Colleen as they become each other's close confidants. The synopsis continues: "But Colleen's intentions may not be exactly as they seem. As suspicions grow, a shocking act triggers a violent chain reaction that threatens to irreparably alter the lives of both women."