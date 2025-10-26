Hilary Swank shares unexpected family death as fans rally around the star

Hilary Swank has shared the heartbreaking news of the loss of a family member, her beloved dog, Kai, in a touching tribute on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress posted a series of heartfelt photos showing her cuddling and playing with the cherished pup over the years. In one image, Hilary beams as she wraps her arms around Kai and another dog in the garden. Another shows Kai sitting upright on a couch, his paws delicately crossed and ears perked up, while a third captures a tender moment between the star and her four-legged companion, with their faces gently pressed together.

Alongside the images, Hilary penned an emotional message that struck a chord with fans: "So this happened and it was unexpected… Although any soul transition seems unexpected, doesn’t it? Even if you have time to process it, long before it happens. It still feels sudden. And surreal. And ever so heartbreaking."

She went on to write: "Please help me in saying goodbye to our dear four-legged family member, Kai. He was such a good boy, and if there’s one thing he’ll always be remembered for, it was his sneaky way of becoming everyone’s favorite, when you least expected it."

Hilary described Kai as a constant presence through life’s many changes, adding: "Thank you for being next to me, so steadfast, through so many years and so many transitions. I love you, always and forever. See you later, my boy with the polka dot feet and polka dot belly."

Fans were quick to offer their support in the comments, with many sending heartfelt condolences and thanking her for sharing such a personal tribute. "So incredibly sorry for your loss. They really do take a part of you with them when they go, but leave a part of themselves with you as well. Sending you all the love and light," wrote one.

"An honor to grieve one that loved you so beautifully. Play in peace lovely boy," wrote another.

Hilary is a mom-of-two and she recently spoke with Women's Health about her daily habits with food and exercise touching on changing priorities in her life. "Exercising took a back seat for a little while."

"But even with the babies, when they're napping, I have those three hours to get my exercise in and read a script or take a meeting or do an interview."

Opening up about her love for fitness, which began at an early age with swimming and tennis, she continued: "Right now, my go-to is tennis and Pilates. Tennis is a big thing. I used to do three days a week of strength training. For me, I love lifting. It just makes me feel really grounded in my body."